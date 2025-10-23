Underutilizing Marketing Data is Costly for Small Businesses

Husam Jandal International Ltd. Logo Husam Jandal

Up to 60 percent of digital marketing budgets go to waste, as small businesses make costly mistakes in gathering and utilizing marketing data.

Mistakes caused by underutilizing marketing data can waste budgets, drain time, and demoralize teams, and eventually lead to stagnating growth or even shrinkage for the business.” — Husam Jandal

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Husam Jandal, an internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant , says small businesses must leverage data-driven strategies if they want to be successful. Additional details and tips can be found in “ 12 Costly Mistakes Businesses Make by Underutilizing Marketing Data ,” which is now live on HusamJandal.com.THE CONSEQUENCES OF UNDERUTILIZING MARKETING DATA> Wasted Resources: Up to 60 percent of digital spend is wasted.> Misunderstanding Customers: 74 percent of marketers are not confident in their audience data.> Lost Customers: 30 percent of businesses have lost customers due to data issues.> Competitive Disadvantage: 45 percent of product launches are delayed at least a month, with failure to meet customer requirements as a leading cause.“Unfortunately, the vast majority of businesses aren’t even sure if their marketing strategy is contributing to their goals,” Jandal explains. “Yet, they’re doubling down, hoping that additional budget will improve results.”COSTLY MISTAKES DUE TO UNDERUTILIZATION OF DATA> Undervaluing Leads: Businesses that haven’t accurately calculated customer lifetime value (CLV) often fail to allocate adequate resources to generate high-quality leads.> Failure to Understand What Converts: Without clear documentation and tracking of conversions, including which mediums, sources, and assets generate leads, businesses cannot allocate resources effectively, and budget goes to waste.> Poor Lead Quality: Failure to track throughout the customer journey and identify high-quality, profitable leads leaves businesses continuing to spend on those that are not a good fit or do not convert.“Mistakes caused by underutilizing marketing data can waste budgets, drain time, and demoralize teams, and eventually lead to stagnating growth or even shrinkage for the business,” Jandal says. “However, they can all be addressed by analyzing data that most businesses can easily access with a few cost-effective tools.”He notes that Google Analytics and a basic customer relationship management (CRM) system are enough to get most small businesses a solid start, though setup, analysis, and weaving the data into a comprehensive strategy requires expertise. That expertise turns everyday tools into decisions that reduce waste, sharpen focus, and accelerate growth.Those interested in developing a data-driven digital marketing strategy are encouraged to learn more at HusamJandal.com ABOUT HUSAM JANDALHusam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant, public speaker, and author. His background includes teaching Google Partners and educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.com.

