Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market to Reach USD 225.12 Mn by 2032, Driven by Rising Outbreaks and Antiviral Demand

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 40.0% in 2024 due to the presence of a large number of leading players.

Explore the Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market , valued at USD 103.5 Mn in 2024, poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% to USD 225.12 Mn by 2032, driven by rising monkeypox outbreaks, vaccine demand, and antiviral treatment innovations. Discover key trends, growth opportunities, and leading players shaping the global monkeypox prevention and treatment landscape. Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market Overview:Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market is surging globally, driven by rising monkeypox outbreaks, escalating vaccine demand, and expanding antiviral treatment adoption such as JYNNEOS and TPOXX. Valued at USD 103.5 Mn in 2024 and projected to reach USD 225.12 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.2%, the market is fueled by urgent public health preparedness, R&D investments, and strategic collaborations by key players like Bavarian Nordic, Emergent BioSolutions, SIGA Technologies, and Moderna. With North America capturing over 40% revenue share and untapped opportunities in endemic regions, the growing preference for oral antiviral therapies, robust distribution channels, and government-backed initiatives are driving innovation, global vaccine accessibility, and high ROI potential, positioning the market as a high-growth frontier in global monkeypox prevention and treatment.Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market Surges as Global Outbreaks Accelerate R&D and Vaccine RaceMonkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market is witnessing explosive momentum as the rapid transmissibility of monkeypox sparks global urgency in public health preparedness. Rising outbreaks in non-endemic regions have driven governments and biotech giants to accelerate production of JYNNEOS vaccines and antiviral therapies such as tecovirimat (TPOXX). Growing fears of a broader monkeypox outbreak are fueling massive R&D investments and heightening the global race for effective monkeypox prevention and treatment solutions. With nations competing to secure vaccine stockpiles and expand access, this market is entering a high-growth phase, signaling a powerful shift in the global vaccine innovation landscape.Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market Eyes Untapped Growth in Endemic Regions as Global Demand SurgesMonkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market is unlocking vast untapped potential across endemic regions, where limited access to vaccines and antiviral treatments continues to intensify public health risks. As the monkeypox threat persists in Africa, Asia, and other developing nations, demand for proven solutions such as the JYNNEOS vaccine and tecovirimat (TPOXX) is surging. With fragile healthcare systems struggling to contain outbreaks, global health agencies and biopharma innovators are eyeing these regions as the next frontier for monkeypox vaccine distribution and treatment expansion. This emerging opportunity could reshape the global monkeypox vaccine landscape, driving new investments, partnerships, and breakthrough access initiatives in infectious disease preparedness.Curious to peek inside? Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market Confronts Supply CrunchCan Innovation Overcome the Global Shortage?Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market faces a critical bottleneck, limited global supply and high production costs of key products like the JYNNEOS vaccine and tecovirimat (TPOXX). Complex manufacturing and costly processes are restricting accessibility, posing a major risk to global health preparedness. As demand outpaces supply, market players must accelerate scalable production technologies and strategic collaborations to close the gap, reduce costs, and strengthen worldwide access to monkeypox vaccines and antiviral treatments. As demand outpaces supply, market players must accelerate scalable production technologies and strategic collaborations to close the gap, reduce costs, and strengthen worldwide access to monkeypox vaccines and antiviral treatments.Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market Surges as Antiviral Drugs and Oral Therapies Drive Global GrowthMonkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market is surging as antiviral drugs lead with over 70% share, driven by a rising patient pool, expanding distribution channels, and the high cost of symptomatic treatment. Breakthroughs like SIGA’s oral tecovirimat (TPOXX), approved in the U.K. and Europe, spotlight global efforts to deliver effective therapeutics. Oral therapies, including brincidofovir and cidofovir, dominate with ease of use and cost-effectiveness, while injectables gain traction for rapid bioavailability. Hospitals and clinics capture over 75% of revenue, supported by initiatives from the American Hospital Association and HHS, while retail and online pharmacies, public health distributors, and emergency care centers expand access, together driving robust growth and innovation across the global monkeypox vaccine and treatment landscape. Key Trends in the Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market:Rising Outbreaks, Growing Awareness, and Persistent Unmet DemandIncreased awareness and outbreaks: The 2022 monkeypox outbreak drove vaccine and treatment demand, highlighting the need for global pandemic preparedness.Unmet demand: Significant gaps remain for effective monkeypox vaccines and treatments, particularly in endemic developing regions with limited access to approved therapeutics.Key Developments in the Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market:Clinical Trial Updates, Global Health Alerts, and Major Vaccine Orders Driving Market DynamicsDec. 10, 2024: NIAID reported that SIGA's tecovirimat (TPOXX) showed no significant improvement in mild-to-moderate monkeypox lesions, with further analysis ongoing, impacting the global monkeypox treatment market.Nov. 15, 2024: WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency as the clade Ib variant spread, emphasizing urgent monkeypox prevention while Bavarian Nordic secured $340 million orders for its mpox and smallpox vaccines in 2025, boosting the global monkeypox vaccine market.North America Emerges as a Global Powerhouse in the Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market Driven by Rising Prevalence, Strategic R&D, and Vaccine InnovationNorth America dominated the Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market with over 40% revenue share in 2024, driven by rising monkeypox prevalence, growing vaccine awareness, strong government support, and strategic initiatives by leading players, while increased R&D investments continue fueling market expansion and innovation in monkeypox prevention and treatment, attracting new entrants and boosting competition. The region is witnessing accelerated vaccine production and enhanced therapeutic development pipelines, positioning North America as a global leader in combating monkeypox outbreaks.Emergent BioSolutions Strengthens Global Leadership in the Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market Through ACAM2000, TPOXX, and Strategic Health PartnershipsEmergent BioSolutions continues to lead the Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market in 2024, leveraging its ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine with proven effectiveness against monkeypox while rapidly expanding production to meet soaring global vaccine demand. The company is strengthening its antiviral pipeline with TPOXX (tecovirimat) and forging strategic partnerships with governments and global health organizations, positioning itself to play a pivotal role in addressing the worldwide surge in monkeypox cases and driving the next wave of monkeypox prevention and treatment innovation.Monkey pox Vaccine and Treatment Market Key Players:North AmericaBavarian Nordic (US)Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals) (US)SIGA Technologies (US)Emergent BioSolutions (US)Moderna (US)Vaxart (US)Sanofi Pasteur (US)Instituto Nacional de Salud Pública (INSP) (Mexico)EuropeAstraZeneca (UK)GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) (UK)ViiV Healthcare (UK)Valneva SE (France)Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)Asia PacificWuhan Institute of Biological Products (China)Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (China)Sihuan Pharmaceutical (China)Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Japan)Zydus Cadila (India)Middle East and AfricaImmunoBiology (South Africa)Biovac (South Africa)Cairo Pharmaceutical Company (Egypt)South AmericaBio-Manguinhos (Brazil)Laboratorio Sao Paulo (LSP) (Brazil)Instituto Butantan (Brazil)Laboratorio Elea Phoenix (Argentina)Analyst Perspective:Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market is witnessing rapid growth driven by rising global outbreaks, increasing vaccine awareness, and urgent public health preparedness, with North America leading over 40% market share and emerging demand in endemic regions creating strong ROI potential. Key players like Bavarian Nordic, Emergent BioSolutions, SIGA Technologies, and Moderna are accelerating JYNNEOS vaccine and TPOXX antiviral production, expanding R&D pipelines, and forging strategic partnerships, while dominance of antivirals, preference for oral therapies, and broad distribution channels position the market for sustained revenue growth, innovation, and global monkeypox prevention leadership through 2032.FAQ:Q1: What is the current size of the global Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market?A1: The market was valued at USD 103.5 Mn in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 225.12 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.2%.Q2: Which companies are leading the Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market?A2: Key players include Bavarian Nordic, Emergent BioSolutions, SIGA Technologies, Moderna, and J&J, driving vaccine and antiviral development.Q3: What factors are driving growth in the Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market?A3: Growth is fueled by rising monkeypox outbreaks, increasing vaccine awareness, oral antiviral therapies, and strategic global R&D and partnerships. 