Anno Robot Announces Global Expansion Amid Growing Demand for Automated Retail and Foodservice Solutions

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anno Robot , a Shenzhen-based national high-tech enterprise specializing in AI-powered vending and service robotics, today announced its continued global expansion, driven by increasing demand for automation in retail and foodservice environments.Rising labor costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and consumer expectations for contactless and efficient service are reshaping the retail and hospitality industries worldwide. According to industry analysts, unmanned retail and robotic foodservice solutions are expected to see sustained growth as businesses seek ways to extend service hours, enhance operational efficiency, and maintain consistent product quality.Anno Robot, founded in 2017, has developed a diversified product portfolio that includes robotic coffee kiosks, ice cream and beverage vending units, and cocktail-making systems. Each unit is designed to deliver consistent results through industrial-grade multi-axis robotic arms and AI-driven recipe control.“Automation is no longer a niche innovation — it’s becoming an operational necessity for many sectors,” said a spokesperson for Anno Robot. “Our focus is on providing reliable, adaptable, and hygienic robotic systems that enable operators to maintain high standards while reducing labor dependency.”The company’s technology integrates cloud-connected management systems for real-time monitoring, data analytics, and remote maintenance. These capabilities allow operators to track performance, forecast inventory needs, and deploy software updates across multiple locations.With more than 70 national patents, including 27 utility patents, Anno Robot has established a strong intellectual property foundation. The company maintains international certifications such as ISO, CE, and FCC, supporting its ability to serve customers in over 50 countries. Approximately 30% of its annual revenue is reinvested into research and development, underscoring its commitment to ongoing innovation.Anno Robot’s systems have been deployed in airports, shopping centers, hospitals, tourist attractions, and transportation hubs, where uninterrupted operation and hygiene are critical. The company reports that its modular and mobile kiosk designs allow operators to quickly adapt to seasonal or event-driven demand, improving equipment utilization rates.As automation continues to shape the future of retail and foodservice, Anno Robot’s integrated approach — combining hardware, AI software, and cloud-based management — positions the company to play a significant role in the evolution of intelligent commercial robotics.For more information about Anno Robot and its technology solutions, visit www.coffeerobotsanno.com About Anno RobotFounded in 2017 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Anno Robot is a national high-tech enterprise focused on intelligent unmanned retail solutions. The company designs and manufactures AI-driven robotic systems for beverage, dessert, and foodservice applications, offering global customers automation solutions that combine precision engineering with digital management capabilities.

