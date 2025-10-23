MOREROOM STONE Global Leading Sintered Stone Company

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The architectural materials sector continues its evolution, demanding surfaces that offer uncompromising aesthetics alongside high performance. At the forefront of this movement is sintered stone, a high-performance material that is a prominent material choice for modern projects worldwide. MOREROOM STONE is a globally active sintered stone company, and positions itself as an internationally recognized sintered stone manufacturer. Its success is fundamentally built upon a unique, globally integrated operational model: seamlessly fusing advanced design leadership from European hubs with the high-efficiency, quality-controlled manufacturing capacity of its self-owned production base in China. This strategic convergence allows MOREROOM STONE to consistently deliver slabs that meet standards commonly recognized in international markets in terms of quality, design fidelity, and durability, thereby supporting multiple international projects.The Strategic Synthesis: European Vision, Foshan ExecutionMOREROOM STONE’s approach to product development is deliberately cross-cultural. The company maintains close collaboration with established design teams based in Italy and Spain. These regions, renowned for their design heritage and aesthetic trend-setting in the ceramics and stone industry, guide the creative blueprint for MOREROOM STONE’s collections. This partnership ensures that every new release is a contemporary design statement, deeply informed by international aesthetic trends and the latest material possibilities. The European design teams are instrumental in the complex process of aesthetic replication and innovation. They conduct in-depth research to merge high-end artistry with functional requirements, allowing the final product to authentically reinterpret the complex, natural beauty of some of the distinctive natural stones. By capturing the nuanced color ranges, textures, and depth, the design is perfected before it enters the production phase.This artistic vision is realized through the robust production capabilities centered in Foshan, Guangdong Province. Known as the "Ceramics Capital of China," Foshan provides the essential industrial ecosystem. MOREROOM STONE operates a self-owned manufacturing plant, and the company states it supports multiple international projects. This large-scale, controlled environment guarantees consistent quality and high-volume output, which are crucial factors for a company that engages in projects in multiple regions. The strategic location and operational scale are designed to support reliable delivery, helping to ensure a smooth transition from design to manufacturing.Technological Backbone: Advanced, Eco-Conscious AutomationTo ensure that European design standards are translated into a high-quality physical product, MOREROOM STONE has committed heavily to international technological investment. The company has established advanced, energy-efficient automatic production lines, integrating European standard production equipment. The factory utilizes advanced machinery from globally recognized technology leaders, including SACMI (known for its high-tonnage pressing technology), SYSTEM (specializing in large-format handling and digital printing), and AIRPOWER (providing precision glazing units). This equipment suite allows for precise control over the entire process, from raw material preparation to the final firing. The use of high-tonnage pressing is critical for creating the ultra-compact, non-porous body of the sintered stone, while multi-channel inkjet printing systems (often employing up to ten color channels and imported ink) ensure high color fidelity and chroma, accurately restoring the texture and soul of natural stone. The automated lines are designed with energy efficiency and sustainability in mind. By operating advanced production facilities, MOREROOM STONE is recognized as a major China Sintered Stone Exporter and is capable of producing engineered surfaces designed for high-quality performance and design.Redefining Product Limits: Innovation in Size, Thickness, and SurfaceInnovation is most tangible in the product specifications. MOREROOM STONE continuously develops what sintered stone can offer in terms of size, thickness, and surface technology.Maximum Dimensions: The automated production lines are optimized to deliver ultra-large format slabs, with dimensions reaching up to 3200x1600mm, as listed on company product pages. These sizes minimize the need for joints, creating expansive, seamless surfaces ideal for wall cladding, large flooring areas, and distinctive exterior facades.Thickness Versatility: The company offers a comprehensive range of thicknesses, from ultra-thin 3mm slabs—suitable for lightweight applications like cabinet doors and furniture customization—to standard 6mm, 9mm, and 12mm options, and up to robust 20mm slabs suitable for heavy-duty kitchen countertops and outdoor paving. This versatility allows designers to specify MOREROOM STONE across an entire project, ensuring aesthetic consistency.High-Performance Surface Technology: The sintering process results in a material with notable technical properties. The surface achieves a Mohs hardness of 6-7, providing high resistance to scratching and abrasion. Water absorption rates are typically 0.05%–0.08% per company technical manual (ISO 10545-3), making the slab highly resistant to stains, acids, and alkalis, and ensuring hygienic, low-maintenance surfaces. Refined surface treatments, including Nanotech Polishing, further enhance the material's durability and visual appeal, offering a high-quality finish with high flatness.This combination of technical performance and aesthetic innovation cements the company’s reputation as a recognized exporter in China, and as a prominent Porcelain Slab Manufacturer in company materials.Comprehensive Service and Project DeliveryThe company's commitment extends beyond manufacturing to providing an international-grade service system. MOREROOM STONE’s professional services integrate R&D, production, logistics, and after-sale support, offering customers comprehensive, consolidated solutions. This customer-centric philosophy emphasizes speed, sincerity, and satisfaction, ensuring that professional guidance and practical advice are available from initial inquiry through project completion. This support system is essential for maintaining strong partnerships and engaging in projects in multiple regions. By providing customized product solutions, including specific cutting and processing services, MOREROOM STONE ensures that its high-end material is accessible and functional for unique architectural demands.MOREROOM STONE’s stature in the engineered surface industry is a direct result of its dual strategy. The company has leveraged the aesthetic foresight of Italian and Spanish design experts with the operational capacity and technological efficiency of its Foshan manufacturing hub. This global synthesis of 'Design-First' artistry and 'Technology-Driven' production defines its value proposition, delivering slabs designed for high-quality performance and aesthetic appeal.To view the latest collections, explore case studies, and discover the full potential of their sintered stone solutions, please visit: https://www.moreroomstone.com/

