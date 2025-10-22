Lora Bay Homes for Sale: 800 New Residences Planned as Development Advances Despite Sales Centre Setback

Lora Bay Homes

Lora Bay is such a desirable neighbourhood, the addition of these 800 homes will be great for the community and town as a whole.” — JIll Does

TORONTO, CANADA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lora Bay development community continues to move forward with plans for Phase 4B, which will bring approximately 800 new residential units to the prestigious Georgian Bay area, following recent municipal proceedings regarding temporary sales facility placement. For the full article on these homes for sale in Lora Bay see https://www.myrealestateteam.net/thornbury/lora-bay/ Development OverviewGreat Gulf, the primary development corporation responsible for the Lora Bay master-planned community, maintains active plans for Phase 4B construction despite the August 20, 2025 decision by The Blue Mountains Committee of Adjustment to deny a minor variance application for a proposed temporary sales centre location. The committee's 3-0 vote reflected significant community engagement, with 169 written submissions and a petition bearing 150 signatures from local stakeholders.Regulatory Framework and Next StepsThe denial pertained specifically to a variance request that would have permitted the sales facility to be constructed outside the Phase 4B development boundaries, contrary to municipal policy requiring such facilities to be situated within the lands of the proposed development. As noted by Committee member Bob Waind during proceedings, the developer retains the ability to construct a sales centre within the Phase 4B lands "as of right, without the need for a minor variance application."The proponent has until September 9, 2025 to file an appeal of the committee's decision, though alternative compliance pathways exist that would satisfy municipal requirements without variance approval.Community ContextThe Lora Bay development represents one of the region's most significant residential projects, situated adjacent to Highway 26 near Thornbury. The development features amenities including the Lora Bay Golf Course and has established itself as a prominent community within The Blue Mountains municipality.Community response to the variance application highlighted several concerns articulated during the August 20 public meeting, including traffic management, environmental considerations, and the duration of temporary facility operations. Erin Abbatangelo, representing the Lora Bay Condo Committee, characterized the proposed location as "short-sighted and self-serving" during her presentation to the committee.Market ImplicationsThe 800 planned residential units represent a substantial inventory addition to the Georgian Bay real estate market. Ms. Abbatangelo's testimony noted that the scale of remaining development suggests sales operations may extend over a multi-year period, indicating sustained construction and sales activity within the community.Great Gulf representative Trish Elliott stated during proceedings that location selection considerations included accessibility for prospective purchasers and proximity to municipal servicing infrastructure. The company had evaluated "a number of options" before proposing the contested location.While the sales centre location remains under determination, the underlying development approvals for Phase 4B continue to progress. The resolution of sales facility placement—whether through appeal, alternative on-site construction, or revised variance application—will determine the operational timeline for marketing the 800 planned homes. Real estate professionals and prospective purchasers interested in Lora Bay Phase 4B opportunities should monitor municipal proceedings and developer announcements for updates regarding sales centre operations and unit availability.For more information: Contact Jill Does at My Real Estate, real estate representative for Locations North specializing in The Blue Mountains properties.

