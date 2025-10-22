Introducing humbl: Pet Food Startup Launches to Bring European Quality and Transparency to the Pet Bowl

Offerings include a line of five frozen fresh recipes made with EU-grade ingredients and an uncompromising commitment to simplicity and quality.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- humbl pet food today officially announced its launch, led by founder and CEO Avrum Elmakis, the seasoned entrepreneur known for successfully founding and scaling the natural dog treat company TDBBS, and for his leadership role growing premium pet brand Woof. humbl is dedicated to setting a higher standard in pet nutrition with fresh meals made from EU-grade ingredients, prepared with uncompromising honesty, quality, and care. The brand celebrates the love and care pet parents give by creating food that is transparent, nourishing, and beautifully simple.humbl enters the market with a vision for a future where pet food earns the same trust as the meals families prepare for themselves, anchored by its core values: Transparency (clear sourcing, honest cooking; pet parents deserve full confidence), Quality (EU-grade ingredients and human-food standards), Care (every decision is made with pets and their parents in mind), and Simplicity (fewer, better ingredients and straightforward recipes). Its initial offerings include a line of five frozen fresh recipes made with EU-grade ingredients and an uncompromising commitment to simplicity and quality.“I’ve seen this industry evolve over decades, and the simple truth is that many pet foods still fall short when it comes to their ingredients, development and manufacturing,” said Avrum Elmakis, Founder and CEO of humbl. “We’ve created humbl to reject that model entirely. We’re offering European quality with fresh, real ingredients - not a bag of filler, but honest, whole protein chunks you can clearly see. As we see consumers move away from highly processed foods and mystery ingredients, we hope humbl will help lead the next generation of pet nutrition.”To immediately address the market demand for quality convenience, humbl is simultaneously introducing its first product expansion: a line of shelf-stable meals in premium glass jars. This shelf-stable line will offer discerning pet parents a simple, high-integrity option for when they are on the go.The company plans a major retail expansion beginning in early 2026 having secured thousands of national and independent pet retail stores to make its premium nutrition widely accessible.About humblhumbl sits at the crossroads of culinary culture and modern pet care. More than just ‘natural,’ the brand brings European standards and timeless simplicity to pet food. humbl’s mission is to set a higher standard in pet nutrition with fresh meals made from high grade ingredients, prepared with uncompromising honesty, quality, and care. humbl values substance over noise, and trust over trends, with a design-forward approach that makes pet food something you’re proud to keep on the counter. humblpetfood.com

