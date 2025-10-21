Science Meets Celebration: Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Host 28th Annual Collaborating for a Cure Fundraiser

SWCRF Logo (Image Credit: SWCRF)

28 Years of Collaboration Driving Cures Through Global Scientific Innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) will host its 28th Annual Collaborating for a Cure fundraiser, A Celebration of Breakthroughs, on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025, at Apella, 450 East 29th Street in New York City from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. All funds raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the partnership with The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, doubling the amount that will support novel research grants.The event will celebrate nearly 50 years of funding groundbreaking cancer research and will also mark a new milestone for the Foundation — the official launch of the Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer — the first of its kind, bringing together the world’s top scientists to study aging and cancer together.Additionally, the event will honor Jean Shafiroff, Philanthropist, author and TV personality as Philanthropist of the Year, Robert Wiener, Chairman Emeritus of Maxx Properties, as Philanthropist of the Year, and Dr. Jeffrey Settleman, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Oncology Research and Development at Pfizer, with the Breakthrough Science Award.Recognized as one of New York’s most inspiring philanthropic evenings, the Collaborating for a Cure dinner unites leaders in business, science, fashion, and entertainment. Guests will enjoy an elegant evening, seated dinner and program highlighting the latest research breakthroughs that bring us closer to curing cancer.“Each year, we celebrate not only the extraordinary progress of our researchers but also the generosity and collaboration that make it possible,” said Dr. Samuel Waxman, Founder and CEO of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation. “Together, we continue to redefine what’s possible in cancer prevention and treatment.”For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.waxmancancer.org/gala About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org IG: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

