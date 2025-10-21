Teen Artist Justice Fade Debuts ‘LOST!’, A Powerful Anthem of Struggle, Hope, and Belonging

Justice Fade’s debut single “LOST!” featuring Valious blends emotion, authenticity, and raw energy to remind teens they’re never alone.

Music saved me. If ‘LOST!’ can help someone else hold on a little longer, then I’ve done my job.” — Justice Fade

VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging teenage artist and producer Justice Fade officially steps into the spotlight with the release of his debut single, “LOST!” featuring Valious, a soul-stirring anthem that captures the feeling of being unseen and the courage to keep moving forward.

Created in his bedroom studio, “LOST!” embodies Justice Fade’s signature blend of heartfelt lyricism and cinematic production. The track opens with haunting synths and a minimalist beat before exploding into an emotional chorus carried by Valious’s smooth vocals. The song’s message is simple yet powerful: even when life feels overwhelming, you’re not alone in the fight to find yourself.

Justice Fade describes “LOST!” as the product of late-night reflection and self-discovery.

“I made ‘LOST!’ during a time I felt invisible. If one person hears it and feels less alone, it’s worth it,” says Justice Fade.

Growing up in Los Angeles, Justice Fade turned to music as a creative escape from the pressures of school, expectations, and social isolation. What began as an emotional outlet evolved into a mission to reach others who might be struggling in silence. His style fuses hip-hop, alt-pop, and experimental sound design, creating a sonic atmosphere that feels both modern and deeply human.

Having moved frequently as a foster kid, Justice Fade has faced more instability than most teenagers his age. His biggest motivation now is to graduate high school, an accomplishment that would make him the first of his caseworker’s kids to do so. “I want to show the world that I’m not just a statistic,” he says. “Everything I’ve been through pushes me to prove that my story can be different.”

“LOST!” also showcases Justice Fade’s talent as a producer. Every beat, vocal layer, and texture in the track was crafted to mirror the emotional rollercoaster of feeling disconnected yet hopeful. The collaboration with Valious adds depth and contrast, giving the song its emotional heartbeat.

Beyond the music, Justice Fade’s goal is to build a genuine community through his art. His lyrics touch on vulnerability, identity, and growth, topics rarely addressed with such honesty by young creators. Each project he releases will further his mission of turning pain into purpose and inspiring listeners to do the same.

“My generation has so much to say, but sometimes we don’t know how to say it. Music became my voice, and I hope my songs help others find theirs,” Justice Fade adds.

Since its release, “LOST!” has started to gain traction among streaming listeners, with early playlist adds and growing engagement across social media. Fans have connected with its authenticity, often describing it as “the song that puts my feelings into words.”

Justice Fade’s upcoming projects will continue to explore the complexities of teenage life, from friendship and heartbreak to resilience and mental well-being. Each song, he says, is part of a larger story: one of transformation, empathy, and artistic evolution.

“LOST!” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

Listen to “LOST!” on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track.

About Justice Fade

Justice Fade is a 17-year-old artist, songwriter, and producer based in Vallejo, California. Drawing inspiration from real-life emotions and experiences, he creates genre-bending music that blends hip-hop, pop, and introspective storytelling. With his debut single “LOST!” (featuring Valious), Justice Fade sets out to use his art as a beacon of hope for teens who feel unseen or unheard.

His upcoming releases continue to build on the theme of self-discovery and connection, promising a fresh voice in the modern music landscape.

