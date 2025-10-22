Mount Everest Base Camp Trek to Help Those Battling Type 1 Diabetes

On October 29, Gary Fraser will begin his trek to the base camp of Mount Everest to aid in the battle against Type 1 Diabetes.

I am so happy to be able to honor Sophia and bring attention to this great cause by my expedition to the Everest base camp.” — Gary Fraser, Mount Everest Base Camp Expeditioner

DACULA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation announced that its fundraising efforts are reaching new heights. Beginning October 29, Foundation friend and Highlands Ranch, Colorado search and rescue volunteer Gary Fraser will be undertaking an arduous journey to the base camp of Mount Everest in honor of Sophia Ruggieri, who tragically died from complications due to Type 1 Diabetes. After a series of flights that will culminate in a white-knuckle landing into Lukla, Nepal, one of the world’s most dangerous airports, “Fraser’s Trek for Type 1” will cover 15 days of grueling climbs, with stops in multiple Sherpa villages as Mr. Fraser acclimates to the thinning atmosphere on his way to the Everest base camp at 17,600 feet.

“I am so happy to be able to honor Sophia and bring attention to this great cause by my expedition to the Everest base camp,” stated Mr. Fraser. “Sophia loved hiking, and I know that her spirit will help inspire me during this demanding journey.” Proceeds from Fraser’s Trek for Type 1 will be used to support children and young adults battling Type 1 Diabetes, such as through college scholarships and paid attendance at a specialized T1D camp.

Those who donate $100 or more will receive a commemorative “Fraser’s Trek for Type 1” t-shirt. To see updates of Mr. Fraser’s journey, please visit the Foundation website at www.sophiaruggierifoundation.org.

The mission of the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation Serving Those with Type 1 Diabetes Inc., a 100% volunteer public charity, is to identify cost-effective ways to provide immediate help to T1D youth, and to deliver such aid directly, such as through college scholarships, or indirectly through other 501(c)3 organizations. The Foundation was established to honor Sophia Ruggieri, a Dacula, Georgia resident, loving daughter, sister and friend, who passed away from Type 1 Diabetes. The organization’s inaugural and ongoing fundraising event, Sophia’s Stroll, is a testament to Sophia’s love for hiking the forests and trails of North Carolina, travel and exploration.

Each summer, the Foundation sends children to Camp Kudzu, a Georgia-based camp that for 25 years has brightened the summer for children ages 8 to 18 who have Type 1 Diabetes, where Sophia enjoyed volunteering. At Camp Kudzu kids not only have fun, but they also get to learn important steps in dealing with this silent disease. In addition, the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation awards college scholarships to students with Type 1 Diabetes and helps fund the provision of needed medical supplies and devices.

For more information about the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation, please call 470-389-2931, email info@sophiaruggierifoundation.org, or visit www.sophiaruggierifoundation.org.

