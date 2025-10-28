Norgen Biotek Launches Another Novel First-of-Its-Kind Kit for Bacterial Extracellular Vesicles Isolation

Bacterial EV Isolation Kit

Empowering researchers to bridge gap in extracellular vesicle research and discovery.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norgen Biotek Corp., a leading Canadian biotechnology company specializing in molecular diagnostics nucleic acid and exosome stabilization purification technologies, is proud to announce the commercial launch of its Bacterial EV Isolation Kit . The first product on the market specifically designed to isolate extracellular vesicles from bacterial samples.This advancement expands the capabilities of extracellular vesicle (EV) research, unlocking new potential for microbiome studies, host-pathogen interactions, and therapeutic development. As the first commercially available solution for bacterial exosome isolation, Norgen continues to set the standard in the EV space.“We are excited to pioneer a tool that opens the door to a previously inaccessible area of research,” said Dr. Yousef Haj-Ahmad, President and CEO of Norgen Biotek. “Our leadership in EV-based solutions has enabled us to develop this novel kit, and we are confident it will become a critical resource for researchers.”Norgen already offers a range of kits to isolate extracellular vesicles from bodily fluids, including urine, blood, and saliva. Now, we're introducing a new kit for bacterial extracellular vesicles, powered by our patented silicon carbide (SiC) resin, a technology that has already transformed exosome purification workflows across the board. Norgen remains the leader in the EV market, with a scalable product line that continues to expand possibilities in precision medicine research.About Norgen Biotek Corp.Norgen Biotek is a privately-held Canadian biotech company committed to providing innovative products and services to the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry. Norgen has developed technologies and products for the purification of nucleic acids and proteins on both preparative and industrial scales, including ready-to-use chromatography resins and pre-packed chromatography columns. Detailed information about the company is available at www.norgenbiotek.com

Norgen Biotek now offers the first kit for isolating BEVs from both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria

