GMCS Showcases College & Career Pathways at CES Conference

GALLUP, NM, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gallup-McKinley County Schools College & Career Department and Ramah High School School of Business presented “Pathways 101: Tips and Tricks for Building High-Quality Pathways in Schools” at the Cooperative Educational Services (CES) Conference in Albuquerque on October 16th.

During the presentation, Principal David Gibbons shared how “Ramah means business” through innovative, hands-on courses that connect students to real-world learning and industry expectations. Two student ambassadors joined the session to describe their personal experiences in the Business Pathway and how the skills they are developing are preparing them for success in college, careers, and life after graduation.

The team also highlighted the district’s investment in Lincoln Electric welding training and certifications, which supports welding programs across GMCS schools with industry-grade equipment, instruction, and credentialing opportunities.

“Through programs like these, our students are not just learning about careers—they’re preparing for them,” said Kyndee Keeler, Director of College, Career and Civic Readiness. “We’re proud to see our pathways model being shared statewide.”

Gallup-McKinley County Schools remains committed to building high-quality, future-focused pathways that ensure all students graduate College, Career, and Community Ready.

