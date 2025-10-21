NVBDC Services Committee Resources Webinar with the United Nations

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Featured Speakers

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Services Committee, led by NVBDC Board Member and Services Committee Director John Taylor, is proud to announce a landmark educational event in partnership with the United Nations (UN).The upcoming webinar, “How to Do Business with the United Nations,” will provide NVBDC-certified veteran-owned businesses with direct access to international contracting insights and opportunities within one of the world’s largest global procurement systems.Each year, the United Nations spends billions of dollars on goods and services across a wide range of industries. This webinar is designed to help veteran entrepreneurs understand how to successfully engage in the UN’s vendor registration process, navigate its procurement systems, and compete for global contracts.Distinguished UN SpeakersNVBDC is honored to welcome two expert speakers from the United Nations who will share insider knowledge and actionable steps for veteran-owned companies seeking to expand internationally. Mika Kitagami, Chief of Vendor Registration & Outreach for the UN Enabling and Outreach Service within the Office of Supply Chain Management, brings decades of experience in procurement and vendor management across multiple UN divisions. She will guide attendees through the registration process and offer strategies to successfully enter and thrive within the UN vendor pool.David Costello, Team Leader of the Vehicles Team within the UN Procurement Division, oversees global procurement for vehicles and related equipment. With more than 18 years of experience supporting UN operations worldwide, Mr. Costello will help participants understand how large-scale international contracts are structured, managed, and awarded.Expanding NVBDC’s Global Mission“This webinar represents more than just an educational opportunity—it demonstrates NVBDC’s commitment to opening global doors for our certified veteran-owned businesses,” said John Taylor, NVBDC Board Member and Director of the Services Committee. “Through partnerships like this, we continue to empower veterans to engage and compete on an international scale.”During the session, participants will gain a detailed understanding of the UN’s vendor registration process, learn how to identify and pursue procurement opportunities that align with their capabilities, and receive insights on how to position their companies for global growth with NVBDC’s support.Building on NVBDC’s International PartnershipsThis collaboration with the United Nations builds on NVBDC’s expanding network of global strategic partnerships, including relationships with the International Trade Administration (ITA), U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM), U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and the Global Chamber. Together, these alliances strengthen NVBDC’s mission to ensure certified veteran-owned businesses can compete, grow, and thrive in the global marketplace.Event DetailsWebinar: How to Do Business with the United NationsDate: November 13, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM (EST)Registration: https://nvbdc.org/events/ About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was established to provide a credible and reliable certification authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and across all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a verified veteran-owned business.

