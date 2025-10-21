Evenly Orthodontics Expands Its Virtual-First Model With At-Home Check-Ins And Nationwide Reach

The innovative company is now operating in 600 locations and expanding across the U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evenly Orthodontics, a rapidly-expanding AI enabled telemedicine company , is announcing a major expansion of its virtual-first Invisalign treatment platform. The smart technology company is now available in more than 600 dental offices. The company’s innovative model centers on expert orthodontic treatment planning and management coupled with weekly at-home check-ins through its mobile app. The Evenly system is designed to reduce the need for in-person visits while maintaining specialist-led care for every patient while also offering incredible access and convenience for patients.“We are removing the friction from orthodontic care without compromising on quality,” said Barry J. Beck , founder and CEO of Evenly Technologies. “Patients love the convenience of checking in weekly from home, and dentists love having orthodontist-led support behind every case. It is a smarter, more modern way to deliver outcomes.”Evenly’s platform streamlines the orthodontic experience for both patients and providers. With consistent oversight from licensed orthodontists, users upload weekly progress photos via the mobile app, receive real-time feedback, and only visit the office for essential milestone appointments.The company says this virtual-first approach can reduce office visits by up to 90 percent. In select cases, treatment can be completed in as little as three months, though outcomes vary based on clinical needs.KEY BENEFITS OF THE EVENLY SYSTEM INCLUDE:- All care overseen by licensed orthodontists, led by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wayne Hickory- Weekly at-home check-ins via the Evenly Track mobile app- Up to 90 percent fewer office visits- Treatment completion in as little as three-six months (case-dependent)At the heart of Evenly’s clinical leadership is Dr. Wayne Hickory, one of the country’s leading Invisalign clinicians. With more than 15,000 completed cases, Dr. Hickory is also credited with being the first provider to treat children ages 7–10 with Invisalign. Under his guidance, Evenly ensures that every treatment plan is supervised by a specialist, regardless of where the patient is located.“Our clinical oversight protocols are designed to maintain the highest standards of care,” said Dr. Hickory, who has served on the faculty of both the University of Amsterdam and the University of Maryland, and has lectured internationally on clear aligner therapy and digital orthodontics. “We monitor each case weekly. Our system is highly effective with better, more accurate results than traditional dental offices.” Dr. Hickory’s clinical leadership is the backbone of Evenly’s treatment model, guiding protocols for weekly remote monitoring, early intervention, and milestone-based care.Scaling Fast: Evenly Expands Across the U.S. with Proven ResultsResearch continues to support the effectiveness of remote monitoring in orthodontics. A third-party review published in Decisions in Dentistry found that virtual aligner oversight was associated with approximately 33 percent fewer office visits, with no increase in total treatment time.Founded in 2019 and officially launched in 2020, Evenly is led by Barry J. Beck, Founder of Bluemercury and M-61 Laboratories, alongside Evenly’s COO Daniel Brashear. Together, they have applied a consumer-first lens to healthcare delivery, shaping a mission built around accessibility, efficiency, and clinical excellence.The company is rapidly scaling its national footprint through a dentist-partner, virtual model that empowers dental practices to offer orthodontic care in-house. This turnkey platform equips dentists with Evenly’s technology and specialist oversight and enhances patient care and practice revenue.Its new growth is concentrated in California, Colorado, and across the Southwest, including Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah."We are building a national care network that puts the patient experience first while empowering dental practices with the tools and support patients need to thrive," Beck explained. "Our expansion reflects a real demand for convenient, specialist-led orthodontic care that integrates easily into local dental practices."Evenly has also earned industry recognition for its forward-thinking approach, including being named a 2024 LinkedInTop Startup. With advanced technology, strong clinical leadership, and a growing national presence, the company is setting a new benchmark for patient-centered orthodontic care.For more information or to find a partner location near you, visit www.evenly.com About Evenly OrthodonticsFounded in 2019, Evenly Orthodontics is a Washington, D.C.-based company that partners with general dentists to deliver expert Invisalign treatment in-office. By combining advanced technology with orthodontist oversight, Evenly reduces treatment times while improving convenience and patient satisfaction. The company currently operates in more than 600 dental offices nationwide and continues to expand its reach and impact.

