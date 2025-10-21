Peter Lamas Expands National Retail Footprint with QVC Sellout and New Celebrity Collaboration

Peter Lamas Hair Solutions 3-Step Energizing Growth System

Performance-driven hair care brand grows with QVC and Space NK at Walmart, in collaboration with actress Candace Cameron Bure on vegan, high-performance beauty.

These products are effective, safe, and something I’m proud to share with my family and my fans.” — Candace Cameron Bure

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Lamas , a legendary name in the haircare industry and one of the earliest pioneers of ingredient transparency, is entering an exciting new chapter of growth. Building on a lifetime of innovation and expertise, the Peter Lamas brand is now defined by its advanced, results-driven formulations that merge natural integrity with clinical performance.Peter Lamas began his career working with icons such as Paul Mitchell and Vidal Sassoon before launching his own namesake brand, setting new standards for safety and efficacy in haircare. Today, his Hair Solutions Collection has become a cornerstone in the category, known for transforming thinning, stressed, and aging hair through science-backed, performance-driven formulas that target both the scalp and the strands.Following a highly successful return to QVC, the Peter Lamas Hair Solutions Collection sold out within minutes during its prime-time feature. QVC has since positioned the brand as a top performer in the hair and scalp health category, citing its consistent sell-through rates and strong consumer loyalty. Additional appearances are already planned, expanding on the brand’s growing momentum.Expanding its retail presence, Peter Lamas has also secured national distribution through Space NK’s prestige beauty program within Walmart. This launch brings the brand’s high-performance, clinically inspired formulations to a broader audience while maintaining the reputation for innovation and luxury that has defined the line for years.“On the heels of successfully growing our distribution, we are also proud to announce our collaboration with actress and producer Candace Cameron Bure , who has been a long-standing fan of our innovation and a true believer in Peter’s outlook on science and haircare,” said Tracey Sameyah, Partner. “Candace, who is well known for her authenticity and multi-generational appeal, will be working with Peter to further communicate our brand mission via her platforms, building awareness and strengthening the bridge between our retail partners and the consumer at large.”“When I first discovered Peter Lamas, I was impressed by how quickly I saw a difference in the health of my hair. These products are effective, safe, and something I’m proud to share with my family and my fans,” said Candace Cameron Bure.Peter Lamas built his reputation not only as a celebrity stylist but as a visionary who saw the future of beauty decades before the industry caught up. His groundbreaking 2003 book, "Dying to Be Beautiful," warned of the dangers of toxic ingredients long before “clean beauty” became a global movement. Guided by his philosophy that “what’s not in our products is just as important as what is,” every formula in the line eliminates parabens, sulfates, and minoxidil while integrating clinically proven, exotic botanicals and active ingredients designed to support scalp health and visible results.Alongside its thriving QVC and Space NK partnerships, Peter Lamas continues to see strong growth through its direct-to-consumer platform, where its loyal customer community continues to expand organically. The Company’s ongoing investment in product development, sustainability, and education has positioned it as a brand with deep roots in beauty innovation, uniting science, experience, and creativity.Looking ahead, Peter Lamas is preparing for international expansion into key markets including the UK, Hong Kong, and other select Asian regions, continuing its mission to combine science, nature, and artistry in haircare.About Peter LamasPeter Lamas is a globally respected haircare innovator whose career spans decades of influence across fashion, film, and beauty. Having styled some of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, society, and politics, he transformed his hands-on expertise into a visionary brand that blends nature, science, and artistry. The Peter Lamas line is trusted by stylists, celebrities, and consumers worldwide for its results-driven, vegan formulations and its commitment to healthy, beautiful hair.For more information, visit https://peterlamas.com/

