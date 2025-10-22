From Graceland to The Breakers: Priscilla Presley Headlines Palm Beach’s Favorite Luncheon

Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Priscilla Presley (Photo Credit: Christopher Ameruoso)

2026 Old Bags Luncheon Benefiting Center for Family Services With 2026 IT Bag Designer James Norton of RobertJames

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After another sold-out year in 2025 that drew Palm Beach society, philanthropists, and tastemakers together for an afternoon of fashion and philanthropy, the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County (CFS) has announced that the 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheon will return to The Breakers Hotel on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026.For 2026, CFS proudly welcomes Priscilla Presley as keynote speaker. The cultural icon, actress, and philanthropist will bring her singular story and passion for advocacy to The Breakers ballroom, ensuring a program as inspiring as it is glamorous.This year’s “IT Bag” is James Norton of Brand RobertJames, whose distinctive, architectural handbags have been hailed as the new face of modern luxury. Norton joins the prestigious roster of past honorees who embody both artistry and generosity, elevating the luncheon’s reputation as a fashion and philanthropic highlight.“I am so excited Priscilla Presley will be our speaker at the Old Bags Luncheon Palm Beach in February,” said Lora Drasner, who is co-chairing the 2026 event with Marzia Precoda. “Ms. Presley‘s diverse life experiences, along with her acting background and new book, will undoubtedly fascinate the supporters of Center for Family Services Palm Beach County and their mental health initiatives.”“The Old Bags Luncheon continues to prove that Palm Beach style has heart,” added CFS Chief Executive Officer Todd L’Herrou. “The 2025 event reminded us of the extraordinary community impact that happens when people gather around fashion, friendship, and giving. With Priscilla Presley and James Norton joining us in 2026, the tradition grows even stronger.”The annual luncheon, one of the most enduring and beloved traditions of the Palm Beach season, is renowned for pairing luxury with purpose. Guests bid on hundreds of new and gently loved designer handbags in support of mental health and wellness programs, while enjoying an elegant lunch and a marquee speaker.For more than six decades, the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County has been dedicated to providing life-changing counseling, education, and advocacy for the community’s most vulnerable. Proceeds from the Old Bags Luncheon ensure those services continue to strengthen families and individuals throughout the county.About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org IG: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS

