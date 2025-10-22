From Philanthropy to Fortune: Thomas J. Henry Makes Dreams Come True

Thomas J Henry Logo (Photo credit: TJH) (Photo credit: TJH) (Photo credit: TJH) (Photo credit: TJH)

Two Grand Prizes of $100,000 Promise to Change Lives This December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billion-dollar attorney and philanthropist Thomas J. Henry continues to make dreams come true through his ongoing Million Dollar Giveaway, an ambitious nationwide initiative designed to uplift communities and celebrate the power of generosity. As the giveaway moves toward its highly anticipated grand finale in December, excitement grows around the two grand prizes of $100,000 each, offering participants the opportunity of a lifetime.Since its launch in April 2025, the Million Dollar Giveaway has distributed thousands of dollars in weekly prizes, with five winners each week receiving $5,000 in cash. The program has become a symbol of hope and encouragement, especially during the holiday season, reflecting Henry’s enduring commitment to giving back and making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.“We are thrilled to see the enthusiastic response from our community,” said Thomas J. Henry. “This giveaway is about more than just money, it is about hope, opportunity, and the power of sharing good fortune. We can’t wait to name our grand prize winners in December.”Participation is open to all U.S. residents aged 18 and older, with no purchase or client relationship required. Entrants can simply visit the official giveaway site for details and registration. Winners are notified directly by phone, and all official Thomas J. Henry pages are blue-check verified to ensure authenticity and transparency.Through this initiative, Thomas J. Henry not only rewards individuals but also reinforces his long-standing belief in creating positive change through philanthropy and community connection. The Million Dollar Giveaway serves as a testament to the values that have shaped his career, compassion, inclusion, and a steadfast dedication to helping others succeed.For more information or to enter, visit bit.ly/tjhmilliondollargiveaway.Please follow the links below to video testimony from Million Dollar Giveaway winners;About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

Legal Disclaimer:

