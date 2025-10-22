Starry Night in NYC: Jennifer Holliday Headlines ACE’s Dream Gala 2025

ACE Programs Logo Jennifer Holliday (Photo credit: PMC / Patrick McMullan) Carlos Morrison, Sandra Sanches, Henry Buhl (Photo credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Andrew Torrey, Rob Goldston (Photo credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Henry Buhl, Patricia Hay, Henry Hay (Photo credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)

Henry Buhl and ACE Programs Unite Philanthropy, Music, and Glamour at the Mandarin Oriental

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE) and its founder Henry Buhl welcomed guests to the 2025 annual Dream Gala at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. The evening raised critical funds to support ACE’s programs that provide job readiness training, work experience, and long-term support services to help New Yorkers overcome homelessness and reclaim independence.The evening began with cocktails, followed by dinner and a program hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Cynthia McFadden. This year’s Honorees were Henry Hay and Andrew Torrey, recognized for their leadership and commitment to creating opportunities for vulnerable communities. Guests were also reated to a special musical performance by Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday, best known as the original “Dream Girl.” The Alex Donner Orchestra provided live music throughout the gala, and celebrated auctioneer Gabriel Butu led a spirited auction to benefit ACE’s programs.Notable attendees included: Henry Buhl, Cynthia McFadden, Henry Hay, Andrew Torrey, Jennifer Holliday, Alex Donner, Gabriel Butu, Carlos Morrison, Rob Goldston, Mohammed Misbah, Abby Hamor, Donna Carvalho, Simon Yao, Maribel Lieberman, James Cavello, Margarite Almeida, Donna and Richard Soloway, Jorge Iragorri, and Lauren Imperato.About ACE Programs for the Homeless:The Association of Community Employment Programs (ACE) works alongside New Yorkers who have histories of homelessness, incarceration, and addiction to provide job training, work experience, and a lifetime support network that helps participants achieve their goals and establish economic independence.For more information, please visit: www.acenewyork.org IG: @aceprogramsny | F: aceprogramsny | X / T: @aceprogramsny

