U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action Webinar Tackles Closing the Row Crop Yield Gap

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA) will host the fifth session in its webinar series on Wednesday, Oct. 29 from 2-3:30 p.m. CT. The discussion will focus on strategies to close the yield gap in row crop production—a key opportunity for improving farm profitability and advancing agriculture’s climate-smart future.The session builds on insights from USFRA’s peer-reviewed report, “ Potential for U.S. Agriculture to Be Greenhouse Gas Negative ,” which explores how innovations in crop and soil management can increase productivity while reducing emissions.The expert panel includes:- Dr. Jerry Hatfield, retired laboratory director from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS)- Dr. Romulo Lollato, professor of agronomy at Kansas State University- Patrick Giberson, farmer and member of the United Soybean Board and USFRA Board of Directors- Sean Arians, vice president of sustainable production and value chain engagement at National Corn Growers AssociationThe webinar will be moderated by Kevin Burkum, CEO at USFRA. Click here to register or learn more.About U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in ActionU.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action is a farmer-led 501(c)(3) organization with membership of more than 700,000 farmers and ranchers across the country, along with leading agriculture organizations throughout the value chain. USFRA plays the critically important role of creating opportunities for collaboration, information-sharing and solution development for the agriculture sector and works to lift the voice of U.S farmers and ranchers on the domestic and international stage. Learn more: www.usfarmersandranchers.org ###

