Vanguard Title Celebrates Chris Felton’s 20 Years of Leadership and Service

AUBURN HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanguard Title proudly celebrates a remarkable milestone: Chris Felton, the company’s very first employee, is marking 20 years of dedicated service. From the early days of Vanguard Title’s founding, Felton has played an essential role in helping shape the company’s reputation for excellence, integrity, and client-focused service.Throughout his career at Vanguard, Felton has worked with both commercial and residential clients, providing expert guidance on transactions of all sizes and complexities. Known for his professionalism and deep knowledge of the title industry, he has become a trusted mentor and resource for colleagues across the company — someone who leads by example and always takes the time to support others.In recognizing this milestone, Chris Kass, President of Vanguard Title, shared:“From the very beginning, Chris has been part of Vanguard’s foundation. His loyalty, wisdom, and unyielding commitment to excellence have helped shape who we are as a company. Over these 20 years, he hasn’t just grown professionally — he has elevated everyone around him. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone and grateful for all he’s contributed to our success.”Felton’s impressive career spans more than 30 years in the title insurance industry. Before joining Vanguard Title, he worked in public-records research and marketing and even lectured at the University of Michigan on public-records research. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Public Law and Government and has maintained a lifelong passion for aviation. Felton is a commercially rated airplane, seaplane, and glider pilot, and serves as an officer in the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary.Felton’s 20-year anniversary is more than a reflection of time — it’s a celebration of leadership, mentorship, and commitment that continue to define Vanguard Title’s values and team culture today.Learn more about him at vgtitle.com/chris-felton About Vanguard Title CompanyVanguard Title Company is a Michigan-based title insurance and settlement services provider offering expert closing solutions for residential and commercial real estate transactions throughout Michigan and Florida. With a strong focus on service, accuracy, and innovation, Vanguard is a trusted partner to real estate professionals, lenders, attorneys, and clients across the region.

