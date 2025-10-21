TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED 'COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARIES' BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Stacey Sullivan Brian Weinhart

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that the Los Angeles Times has recognized Partners Stacey Sullivan and Brian Weinhart as “2025 Southern California Commercial Real Estate Visionaries” in a special feature in its Business magazine.“Southern California’s commercial real estate landscape is as dynamic and competitive as any in the nation, shaped by soaring skylines, mixed-use innovations and transformative infrastructure developments,” states the publisher. “At the heart of this movement are the executives whose vision and leadership drive deals, shape communities and define markets.”Stacey Sullivan is a seasoned transactional attorney with financial expertise. “As a former CPA, her practice is distinguished by a comprehensive understanding of the intersection between law and finance, advising clients on complex real estate, corporate and tax matters,” according to the feature. “Sullivan’s strategic counsel has been pivotal in several landmark deals, including the largest private land sale in California history - a 50,000-acre ranch valued at over $60 million and the $50-million sale of an iconic Hollywood landmark.”Recently, Sullivan was named to the “Lawdragon 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers” guide and recognized as a “Women of Influence” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.Brian Weinhart “is one of the nation’s preeminent real estate and finance attorneys," according to Los Angeles Times. With over 30 years of experience, “Weinhart has represented numerous multi-family, retail and office sponsors, and investors as well as institutional commercial loan originators, including J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, B of A and Nomura, and has guided clients through billions of dollars in complex mortgage loan restructurings and workouts involving distressed assets.”Weinhart has been named a “Leading Dealmaker” by Lawdragon and recognized as a Southern California “Super Lawyer.”

