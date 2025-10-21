College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Welcomes Kosta Pamboukas as Vice President of National Accounts

Kosta Pamboukas, Vice President of National Accounts

Pamboukas joins College HUNKS after leading projects for companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Chevron, driving growth and elevating client experiences.

I’m honored to join such an innovative and purpose-driven company.” — Kosta Pamboukas

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, a purpose-driven, nationally recognized moving and junk removal company, is proud to announce Kosta Pamboukas as its new Vice President of National Accounts.

With more than a decade of experience in national sales, account management, and commercial relocation, Pamboukas has led major projects for Fortune 100 companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Chevron, CVS, Alphabet, and Marriott, driving multimillion-dollar growth, optimizing teams, and elevating client experiences nationwide. Based in Saint Augustine, Florida, and originally from Seattle, he began his career managing complex data center and lab relocations before advancing into senior sales leadership roles that expanded market share and revenue performance.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kosta to the College HUNKS leadership team,” said Roman Cowan, Brand President of College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving. “He’s known for his transparent communication, collaborative leadership style, and relentless drive for results. His passion for building high-performing teams and prioritizing client satisfaction aligns perfectly with our company values.”

“I’m honored to join such an innovative and purpose-driven company,” said Kosta Pamboukas. “College HUNKS has redefined what it means to lead with purpose in the moving and junk removal industry. I look forward to bringing my experience, energy, and customer-first mindset to help fuel the company’s continued growth.”

Most recently, Pamboukas served as Director of Inside Sales, Global Accounts at JK Moving Services, where he spearheaded the development of virtual commercial moving sales processes and tools that leveraged SEO and paid search to generate inbound leads and expand market reach. Under his leadership, his team achieved a 45% closing rate on national and local projects, generating $3 million in invoiced revenue in the first year, $4 million in the second, and is on pace for $4.5 million in 2025. He oversaw a national team of more than 15 sales professionals driving $38 million in annual revenue across commercial, data center, and construction sectors.

Founded 20 years ago by two college friends with a beat-up cargo van, College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving has grown into one of the nation’s fastest-growing moving and junk removal franchises, with nearly 200 locally owned locations across the United States and Canada. The company’s name, an acronym for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service, reflects its commitment to professional service and values-based leadership. Giving back is central to its mission: through a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, College HUNKS has donated more than 5 million meals, helps survivors of domestic violence with free moves, and ensures hauled items are recycled or donated whenever possible.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

