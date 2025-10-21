FixerFlip.ai Launches AI-Powered Platform to Transform Real Estate Investment Discovery and Analysis

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FixerFlip.ai today announced the launch of its artificial intelligence-driven marketplace designed to help investors, real estate agents, and homeowners identify and evaluate undervalued properties with renovation potential. The platform combines advanced AI algorithms with visualization tools to analyze property data and generate actionable investment insights.

Founded by Dr. Shahinaz Soliman, a Southern California physician and entrepreneur, FixerFlip.ai addresses a critical gap in the real estate technology market by moving beyond traditional property listings to provide comprehensive investment analysis. The platform analyzes properties across the United States using multiple data sources to identify value gaps, assess renovation feasibility, and evaluate neighborhood growth indicators.

The AI-powered real estate platform introduces several proprietary features including FlipScores™, which reveal properties with the highest return potential, and AI Renovation visualizations that allow users to preview potential property transformations before making investment decisions. The platform also calculates return on investment, provides comparable property analysis, and offers lot line data through live analytics.

"FixerFlip was built for those who see beyond the surface — for people who believe that vision, data, and design can turn any property into possibility," said Dr. Soliman.

The platform serves multiple user types within the real estate ecosystem, connecting investors with verified professionals including contractors, agents, lenders, and designers. This integrated marketplace approach streamlines the property investment process from initial discovery through renovation completion.

FixerFlip.ai is currently offering early subscribers three months of free access to all premium features without requiring credit card information. The company is actively seeking feedback from early users including investors, agents, and service providers as it prepares for nationwide expansion.

The launch comes at a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly being applied to traditional industries. By combining AI-driven analytics with immersive design previews and professional matchmaking services, FixerFlip.ai aims to make property investment analysis more accessible to both first-time investors and experienced property flippers.

Interested users can join the early subscriber list at FixerFlip.ai to access the platform's full suite of investment analysis tools.

About FixerFlip.ai

FixerFlip.ai is an AI-powered marketplace that helps investors, agents, and homeowners discover and evaluate undervalued properties with renovation potential. Founded by Dr. Shahinaz Soliman, the platform uses advanced algorithms to analyze property data, generate investment insights, and visualize renovation possibilities. The company bridges data science and real estate intuition to transform how users identify and realize property potential.

