Smile Hair Clinic Authorized as Official Training Center for Hair Transplant Certification Program

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smile Hair Clinic , known worldwide as the first and the only hair transplant clinic to receive the prestigious A-Rated TEMOS International Healthcare Accreditation, has reached another milestone in advancing the future of hair transplantation.The Private Smile Hair Clinic, the first and only hair transplant training clinic accredited with TEMOS A-Rating, has now been officially authorized to deliver the Certified Hair Transplant Practitioner Program, a professional training program designed for medical doctors aiming to build expertise in modern hair transplantation techniques.Smile Hair Clinic is proud to announce that it has been officially approved by the Turkish Ministry of Health to provide both theoretical and practical training in the field of hair transplantation.The first edition of this distinguished program will be held between October 20 – November 14, bringing together scientific knowledge, ethical standards, and operational excellence in hair transplantation. Guided by its expertise and True™ Philosophy, Smile Hair Clinic continues to set new standards for professional development in the field of hair restoration.A Commitment to Education and ExcellenceWith its focus on innovation and the True™ Philosophy, Smile Hair Clinic has always gone beyond delivering patient satisfaction. This new step highlights the clinic’s dedication to educating and preparing skilled professionals who can shape the future of medical tourism and hair restoration.Operations at Private Smile Hair Clinic Training Center are carried out with a structured approach, overseen by appointed managers, and supported by clinic staff at every level.Leaders Speak Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan , Co-Founder of Smile Hair Clinic, said:“Being the first TEMOS A-Rated accredited hair transplant clinic in the world makes this both an honor and a responsibility. Through this program, we are not only sharing our knowledge but also helping to train future experts who will uphold the highest ethical and technical standards.” Dr. Gökay Bilgin , Co-Founder of Smile Hair Clinic, added:“Educating professionals is vital not only for the industry but also for the patients. With this program, we provide a structured training approach that focuses on proper techniques, scientific methodology, and patient safety. Our mission is to train specialists who will become trusted references both in Turkey and around the world.”Strengthening Global LeadershipThis new authorization marks not just another achievement, but a defining milestone in Smile Hair Clinic’s journey toward shaping the future of medical education and health tourism. By uniting clinical excellence with academic innovation, Smile Hair Clinic now stands as a global hub of expertise, where tomorrow’s leaders in hair restoration are trained with precision, ethics, and True™ Philosophy. Beyond transforming lives through world-class patient care, the clinic is now empowering the next generation of professionals who will redefine the standards of excellence in hair transplantation both in Turkey and across the world.

