Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan delivered press statements

AZERBAIJAN, October 21 - Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform Agency

As Astana prepares for the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Kazinform News Agency shares an exclusive interview with His Excellency. During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral...

18 October 2025, 09:51

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.