Truck1: The Top Truck Trends in the German Used Market Q3 2025

Truck1 data Q3 2025: German users show growing interest in premium brands — Mercedes-Benz and MAN lead; tippers dominate construction demand.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The used commercial vehicle market in Germany demonstrated a clear shift in the third quarter of 2025, with German users on the Truck1 platform strongly favoring both specialized vehicles and premium brands. This analysis of inquiry data reveals the truck types and models currently driving demand.Market Leadership Solidifies, Momentum Shifts to DomesticMercedes-Benz securely holds its position as the undisputed market leader, capturing 27.17% of inquiries (up from 26% in Q2). However, the most significant momentum was seen behind them: MAN recorded the largest gain, surging by +2.33 percentage points to 15.33% (up from 13% in Q2). This robust performance allowed MAN to distinctly overtake its Scandinavian rivals. In contrast, both Volvo (13.07%) and Scania (11.02%) experienced slight drops. The data clearly signals German buyers are reinforcing their commitment to the trusted national premium brands.Model Focus: The Bestsellers of Each BrandA closer look at the most sought-after model series highlights which core product lines are driving market activity for each manufacturer. German buyer preferences continue to center on proven flagship models and versatile workhorses:Mercedes-Benz: The Actros series dominates the brand’s internal demand at 34.58%, cementing its role as the crucial model for long-haul transport. The versatile Atego remains extremely relevant for distribution traffic at 17.78%, followed by the continuously sought-after classic SK at 10.85%.MAN: The flexible TGS series leads MAN’s internal ranking with 31.16% of inquiries, indicating strong demand in the construction and heavy-duty sectors. The previously dominant TGA maintains a notable presence at 17.21%, while the TGM and the long-haul TGX models are nearly tied at 8.89%.Scania and Volvo: Demand for the Scandinavian manufacturers is heavily concentrated on their long-haul powerhouses: The Scania R-Series leads its brand with 40.85% of internal inquiries, and the Volvo FH tops Volvo’s demand at 37.66%.Construction Demand Remains High: Tippers Lead the WayWhen reviewing vehicle types, Tippers continue to dominate the landscape. Accounting for 33.51% of all inquiries, this specialized truck proves its superior relevance in the German market, suggesting sustained high activity in the construction and infrastructure sectors.The Top 5 most popular truck types on Truck1 in Q3 reflect robust demand for construction vehicles and flexible transport solutions:Tipper: 33.51%Crane truck: 9.02%Box truck: 7.56%Refrigerator truck: 6.79%Dropside/Flatbed truck: 6.60%The Crane truck secures its position as the most important specialized type after the Tipper with 9.02%, followed closely by the Box truck, which remains essential for efficient distribution logistics.Truck1: The Key to Your Success in Truck TradingAs a leading marketplace for used trucks in Germany and Europe, Truck1 provides professional dealers with clear competitive advantages:Maximum International Reach: Your vehicles reach a purchasing-ready professional audience in over 50 countries. We ensure targeted placement so your offers get seen by the right customers.Full Transparency and Control: We rely on a clear pricing structure with no hidden fees. This way, you maintain complete control over your budget at all times.Qualified Leads That Count: The platform is aimed exclusively at commercial buyers with concrete interest. The result: High-quality contacts that lead to closings—minimal dispersion losses and maximum success rate.

