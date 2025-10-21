REALIGN Conference St. Louis Brings Together Executives, Entrepreneurs, and Professional Athletes for High-Impact Growth

Matt Granados is CEO and Founder of Life Pulse Inc., a leadership and organizational consulting firm based in St. Louis, Missouri. Realign conference training sessions in St. Louis (January 22-23, 2026) will be led by Matt Granados, CEO and Founder of Life Pulse, Inc. REALIGN is an exclusive two-day experience designed to help top-performing leaders recalibrate their approach and accelerate long-term impact.

Intensive two-day training equips leaders with tools to achieve sustainable performance

Strength without reflection breeds stagnation, and what once drove growth can eventually hold you back.” — Matt Granados, Life Pulse CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Pulse Inc. , a leadership and organizational consulting firm based in St. Louis, Mo., announced today the launch of REALIGN, an exclusive two-day experience designed to help top-performing leaders recalibrate their approach and accelerate long-term impact. Attendees will leave with a proven leadership blueprint and practical tools that sustain peak performance while gaining valuable insights from the unique vantage points of other high-performing leaders.The conference takes place January 22–23, 2026, at Gatsby Events in St. Louis, Mo. REALIGN features intensive workshops focused on key tools for optimal performance, customized plans each attendee can implement immediately and impactful keynotes — all within an immersive environment designed for high-capacity leaders.The training sessions are led by Matt Granados , CEO and founder of Life Pulse Inc. and leadership architect. The lineup also features keynote speakers Lisa Nichols, CEO of Technology Partners, founder of Rooted Sisters, author and podcast host; Sean Kouplen, Chairman & CEO of Regent Bank, best-selling author, investor and Oklahoma’s former Secretary of Commerce; Matt Lashoff, former NHL defenseman turned executive; and John Hall, best-selling author and renowned keynote speaker.“Too often, leaders assume that once they’ve arrived, no pivot is necessary,” said Matt Granados, Life Pulse Inc. CEO and Founder. “Strength without reflection breeds stagnation, and what once drove growth can eventually hold you back. REALIGN equips each attendee with a customized approach that ensures success in ways that create both momentum and longevity.”Day one of REALIGN, “Strip Away the Noise,” focuses on removing limiting habits and resetting priorities, while day two, “Build What Lasts,” equips leaders with frameworks to sustain performance without sacrificing fulfillment. The conference is hosted at Gatsby Events, a new venue opening this fall in the former Vin De Set building in downtown St. Louis. General admission tickets are priced at $4,999. Registration includes full access to all sessions, ongoing access to digital trainings and tools as needed, meals, and post-event coaching modules.Seats for REALIGN are limited. Registration will remain open until January 16, 2026. To learn more and register, visit http://realignstl.com/ About Life PulseLife Pulse Inc. is a leadership and organizational consulting firm based in St. Louis, Mo., Dedicated to helping individuals and teams maximize their results using current resources, Life Pulse addresses a critical challenge, which they describe as the Inefficiency Epidemic: the average person performs at only 40–60% of their true potential. Through the proprietary Life Pulse Methodology, the company elevates performance to 80–100% by combining intentionality, accountability, self-awareness, and grace. Founded by Matt Granados in 2017, Life Pulse works with Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and thousands of individuals nationwide through keynotes, workshops, one-on-one coaching, and more. The Life Pulse Methodology provides a structured approach to boost productivity, reduce burnout, and foster personal and professional growth, all without requiring additional resources. To learn more about how Life Pulse is transforming the way people live and lead, visit www.lifepulseinc.com

