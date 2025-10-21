Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,388 in the last 365 days.

Blog explains Schedule H reporting by hospitals and community benefit evaluation

A blog by the AHA’s Aaron Wesoloski, vice president of research strategy and policy communications, and Megha Parikh, associate director of health analytics policy, explains the importance of including all components of a nonprofit hospital’s Schedule H report from its Internal Revenue Service Form 990 when evaluating the hospital’s accounting of community benefit. READ MORE 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Blog explains Schedule H reporting by hospitals and community benefit evaluation

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more