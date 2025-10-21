Blog explains Schedule H reporting by hospitals and community benefit evaluation

A blog by the AHA’s Aaron Wesoloski, vice president of research strategy and policy communications, and Megha Parikh, associate director of health analytics policy, explains the importance of including all components of a nonprofit hospital’s Schedule H report from its Internal Revenue Service Form 990 when evaluating the hospital’s accounting of community benefit. READ MORE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.