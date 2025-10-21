Mayonnaise Market Worth USD 15.07 Billion in 2024 – Trends & Growth Forecast

Mayonnaise, a blend including vegetable oil, acidifying agents, and eggs, stands as a widely consumed staple globally.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explore the Global Mayonnaise Market , valued at USD 15.07 Billion in 2024, driven by rising demand for plant-based, flavored, and convenient mayonnaise products, with innovations in eggless variants and sustainable packaging shaping growth across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Mayonnaise Market is witnessing a major transformation, driven by health-conscious consumer preferences and evolving culinary trends. The rise of plant-based and eggless mayonnaise products is reshaping the market, with manufacturers innovating using ingredients like aquafaba, soy, pea protein, and avocado oil to create creamy, flavorful alternatives. While egg-based mayonnaise continues to dominate, accounting for approximately 57% of global sales in 2024, plant-based and vegan variants are gaining significant traction, reflecting a growing demand for low-fat, low-calorie, allergen-friendly, and sustainable products. Flavored mayonnaise has also become a key growth driver, holding around 43% of the global segment, with varieties such as truffle, chipotle, garlic aioli, and specialty blends catering to adventurous palates. Packaging innovations like single-serve packets and squeezable bottles are increasingly popular, especially in the foodservice sector and on-the-go consumption, enhancing convenience and reducing waste. Regionally, North America leads with a 42% share, while Asia-Pacific and South America emerge as high-growth markets due to urbanization, increasing fast-food adoption, and premium product demand.Health-Conscious Consumers Propel Plant-Based Mayonnaise GrowthThe Global Mayonnaise Market is experiencing a significant transformation, driven by a surge in health-conscious consumer preferences. The trend toward plant-based mayonnaise is reshaping the market, with manufacturers innovating using soy, pea protein, avocado oil, and aquafaba to create creamy, flavorful alternatives. These plant-based options are increasingly adopted in North America and Europe, reflecting a rising preference for sustainable, health-forward diets. Ethical considerations and clean-label trends are also fueling demand, with plant-based mayonnaise products offering low-fat, low-calorie, and allergen-friendly alternatives. Traditional mayonnaise maintains dominance, but plant-based variants are forecasted to see robust growth, representing a key opportunity for product innovation and market expansion.Flavor Innovations and Convenience Drive Market ExpansionFlavor innovation and convenience are key drivers of mayonnaise market growth. In 2024, flavored mayonnaise accounted for 43% of the global segment, with varieties like garlic, herb, spicy, and specialty blends gaining popularity among consumers seeking unique culinary experiences. Single-serve packets and squeezable bottles are increasingly preferred, especially in the foodservice sector and among on-the-go consumers, enhancing convenience and reducing waste. Regionally, North America led the market with a 42% share, driven by diverse product demand and health-conscious choices. Asia-Pacific and South America are emerging as growth hotspots, with rising adoption of regional flavors and innovative applications. These trends underscore the continued expansion and dynamic evolution of the Global Mayonnaise Market. Diverse Mayonnaise Variants and Channels Drive GrowthThe Global Mayonnaise Market is driven by diverse type, form, distribution, and end-use segments, creating multiple growth opportunities. Egg-based mayonnaise remains dominant, accounting for approximately 57% of global sales in 2024, while eggless and plant-based variants are rapidly gaining traction due to health-conscious and vegan consumer trends. Flavored mayonnaise, including truffle, chipotle, and garlic aioli, holds around 43% share, catering to adventurous taste preferences. Retail stores lead as the primary distribution channel, representing nearly 60% of sales, followed by foodservice outlets and e-commerce, which are expanding due to convenience and home delivery demand. On the end-use front, household consumption accounts for the majority, though foodservice and fast-casual dining sectors increasingly incorporate mayonnaise in sandwiches, sauces, and dips. These segment dynamics highlight the potential for targeted product launches and regional strategies, enabling manufacturers to capture evolving consumer preferences and expand market reach.Regional Insights Highlight Growth Hotspots in the Mayonnaise MarketThe Global Mayonnaise Market shows dynamic growth across regions, with North America leading with a 42% share in 2024, driven by high consumer demand for both traditional and innovative plant-based mayonnaise. Europe holds the second-largest share, supported by the rising popularity of eggless and flavored variants and the increasing focus on clean-label products. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, with expanding fast-food chains, growing household consumption, and rising awareness of health-conscious and premium mayonnaise options. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also witnessing steady growth, fueled by increasing adoption of convenience foods and flavored condiments in urban centers. Regional trends indicate that manufacturers focusing on localized flavors, innovative packaging, and distribution strategies tailored to consumer preferences are likely to capture significant market opportunities. The interplay of cultural food preferences, retail expansion, and emerging e-commerce platforms is shaping a diverse and competitive regional landscape for the mayonnaise industry.Recent Developments in the Mayonnaise MarketHEINZ Expands Mayonnaise Portfolio in CanadaOn August 19, 2025, HEINZ launched a new line of mayonnaise-style sauces in Canada, introducing four innovative flavors: Smoky Bacon, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, and Pickle. This expansion aims to cater to the diverse tastes of Canadian consumers and strengthen HEINZ's presence in the mayonnaise market.Fresh Vintage Farms Introduces Almond Oil MayonnaiseOn August 7, 2025, Fresh Vintage Farms launched a cold-pressed almond oil mayonnaise, offering a healthier alternative to traditional mayonnaise. Available in 137 Save Mart and Lucky Stores, this product caters to health-conscious consumers seeking gluten-free and nutrient-rich options.Mayonnaise Market TrendsRise of Plant-Based and Vegan MayonnaiseConsumers are increasingly adopting vegan mayonnaise products and eggless variants as part of health-conscious and sustainable lifestyles. Manufacturers are innovating with ingredients like aquafaba, pea protein, and avocado oil to cater to this growing demand, reflecting the ongoing shift toward plant-based diets.Flavor Innovation and Convenient PackagingFlavored mayonnaise variants, including truffle, chipotle, and garlic aioli, are gaining popularity among adventurous consumers. The demand for single-serve packets, squeezable bottles, and ready-to-use condiments continues to rise, particularly in foodservice and fast-casual dining, enhancing convenience and aligning with sustainability trends. Top Players and Strategic Innovations Shape the Mayonnaise MarketThe Global Mayonnaise Market is highly competitive, with leading players such as Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Kewpie Corporation, McCormick & Company, and Nestlé driving innovation and expansion. These companies are focusing on product portfolio diversification, introducing plant-based, eggless, and flavored mayonnaise variants to meet evolving consumer preferences. Strategic initiatives include mergers and acquisitions, regional expansion, and the launch of clean-label and sustainable packaging solutions to strengthen market presence. Additionally, emerging players and local brands are capitalizing on regional taste preferences and premium product demand, intensifying competition in key markets like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Collaborations with foodservice chains, increased e-commerce distribution, and marketing campaigns highlighting health-conscious and gourmet offerings are further reshaping the competitive landscape. Continuous innovation, coupled with strategic partnerships, is expected to maintain market growth momentum and reinforce brand leadership in the mayonnaise industry.Key Players of Mayonnaise MarketNorth AmericaKraft Heinz Company (USA)McCormick & Company, Inc. (USA)Duke’s / C.F. Sauer Company (USA)American Garden (USA)EuropeNestlé SA (Switzerland)Unilever PLC (UK/Netherlands)Oetker (Germany)Remia International (Netherlands)Stokes Sauces (UK)Ros Agro Group (Russia)Essen Production AG (Switzerland)Asia-PacificAjinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)Kewpie Corp. (Japan)Kenko Mayonnaise (Japan)Ken’s Foods (Japan/USA)Bector’s Cremica (India)Tina (India)Scandic Food India (India)Cremica Food (India)Middle East & AfricaOasis Foods (UAE)South AmericaCibona Foods (Brazil)Analyst Recommendation:Analysts recommend that manufacturers focus on innovative plant-based and eggless mayonnaise products, expand flavored variants, and adopt convenient and sustainable packaging solutions. Emphasizing regional preferences, clean-label formulations, and e-commerce distribution can help capture emerging consumer segments, strengthen brand presence, and sustain growth in the Global Mayonnaise Market.FAQs of Mayonnaise MarketQ1: Which region leads the Global Mayonnaise Market?North America currently leads the Global Mayonnaise Market, driven by high consumer adoption of both traditional and plant-based mayonnaise products.Q2: What are the key trends shaping the mayonnaise market?The mayonnaise market trends include rising demand for vegan and eggless mayonnaise, flavor innovations like truffle and chipotle, and convenient packaging formats such as squeezable bottles and single-serve packets.Q3: Who are the major players in the mayonnaise market?Key players include Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Kewpie Corporation, McCormick & Company, and Nestlé, focusing on product innovation, regional expansion, and clean-label offerings.Q4: What factors are driving market growth?Growth is fueled by health-conscious consumer preferences, plant-based diets, convenience in packaging, and rising popularity of flavored and gourmet mayonnaise variants.Related Reports:Mayonnaise Market: https://www.m aximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/mayonnaise-market/221186/Maximize Market Research is launching a subscription model for data and analysis in the various industries: https://www.mmrstatistics.com/markets About Us :Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Contact Us :MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.2nd Floor, Navale IT park Phase 3,Pune Banglore Highway, NarhePune, Maharashtra 411041, India.+91 9607365656sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

