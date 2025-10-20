Armenia: Operational highlights for the first half of 2025

We sustained our efforts in facilitating resilience-building programs in communities situated along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We continued to provide direct support to the families of those missing from the 2020-2023 conflict escalations across Armenia in the form of dedicated thematic sessions, commemoration-focused events, individual follow-up, and referrals in the framework of the Accompaniment Project. Responding to the families’ requests for better coordination and unification of all existing groups, a dedicated Communication Platform was launched with ICRC support and facilitation for the most active leaders and heads of small-scale NGOs and associations.

In addition, we kept providing technical and material support, including forensic expertise, to public authorities and forensic facilities to enhance preparedness and response for preventing disappearances and maximizing identification of the dead in emergencies. We also worked on supporting access to emergency healthcare in border community areas by strengthening the knowledge of medical personnel and enhancing the material capacity of health centers.

We kept visiting Armenians in Azerbaijan, detained in connection with the conflict escalations, whose detention had been confirmed by the respective authorities. During our visits, we assessed the treatment of the detainees and the conditions of their detention, as well as facilitated the exchange of news with their families. With the consent of the detaining authorities, the family contact was maintained by means of Red Cross messages, phone calls, oral greetings, and/or pre-recorded video messages.

Find below the complete report on the ICRC's work in Armenia in the first half of 2025.