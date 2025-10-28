Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada Announces its Accredited Gambling Rehab and Resources for Problem Gamblers Nationwide

Problem gambling and gaming is an increasing issue across the United States Icarus Behavioral Health in Nevada offers accredited gambling rehab programs Icarus Nevada offers confidential support for problem gambling from an upscale location secluded from the Strip

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada has announced the expansion and recognition of its dedicated gambling addiction treatment program, designed to support individuals and families affected by problem gambling across the state.With Las Vegas recognized globally as a hub for gaming and entertainment, Icarus has taken a leading role in offering evidence-based treatment, compassionate care, and practical resources to help Nevadans regain control of their lives.The effects of gambling addiction often extend well beyond the individual, with issues related to gambling impacting families and loved ones emotionally and financially. Spouses and children may face stress, mistrust, or instability as a result of secretive or compulsive behaviors.“Our goal is to provide meaningful recovery opportunities that reach beyond abstinence, to help individuals rebuild relationships, restore financial stability, and reclaim peace of mind,” said a spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada. “Problem gambling is often accompanied by anxiety, depression, and substance use, and our integrated approach ensures that every client receives comprehensive support tailored to their needs.”The Icarus gambling program incorporates cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), financial recovery planning, and group therapy that emphasizes peer accountability and community rebuilding.Its licensed clinicians specialize in dual-diagnosis care for those struggling with both gambling and co-occurring disorders such as substance abuse or depression.Clients also gain access to aftercare planning, family counseling, and relapse-prevention tools that extend far beyond discharge. Literature related to problem gambling and gambling addiction are provided and encouraged for reading.Icarus Behavioral Health recognizes that healing the family unit is a critical part of recovery. Through education, family therapy, and open communication, the program helps rebuild trust and understanding, ensuring that all members can move forward together with a renewed sense of connection and hope.“Our work is about more than overcoming addiction,” the spokesperson added. “It’s about restoring dignity, rebuilding families, and helping people see that their future doesn’t have to be defined by the past.”Icarus Nevada also encourages participation in Gamblers Anonymous (GA) , a 12-step fellowship that provides peer support and shared experiences for those in recovery. The program often works alongside GA groups to reinforce accountability and help clients maintain long-term sobriety.By combining professional treatment with the community support of GA, Icarus ensures that individuals have the tools and relationships necessary to sustain meaningful recovery beyond the clinical setting.Located in a secluded section of Las Vegas, Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada serves clients statewide, offering both residential and outpatient levels of care.Its treatment model reflects a balance of structure, empathy, and clinical precision, ensuring individuals at all stages of recovery can find stability and hope.About Icarus Behavioral Health NevadaIcarus Behavioral Health Nevada is a leading addiction and mental health treatment provider offering individualized care for substance use disorders, problem gambling, and co-occurring conditions. Located in Las Vegas, the facility provides residential, outpatient, and telehealth programs that integrate therapy, medical support, and holistic wellness.

