Tempesta Media Launches AI Receptionist

MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tempesta Media , a leader in digital marketing and technology solutions for trades businesses, announced the launch of its new AI Receptionist to help home services contractors eliminate missed calls, turning callers into customers.Built specifically for electricians, plumbers, HVAC companies, roofers, and other home services contractors, AI Receptionist ensures no incoming call goes unanswered. The service provides instant, live-quality interactions that qualify leads, answer common questions, and schedule appointments — without the expense of hiring full-time staff or outsourcing to an answering service.Why It MattersThe home services industry is facing rising customer expectations, staffing shortages, and increasing competition. Contractors often lose business before the first incoming call, when callers hit voicemail or get no answer. By ensuring every call is captured, answered accurately, and routed correctly, Tempesta Media’s AI Receptionist helps contractors respond faster, build trust, and keep callers engaged.“Too many contractors lose jobs because calls go to voicemail,” said Michael Marchese, CEO of Tempesta Media. “AI Receptionist changes that. It gives contractors the ability to respond instantly, around the clock, while keeping costs low and service levels high.”Gus Puga, Founder and CEO of Airstream, an early adopter of the platform, added: “AI Receptionist gives us peace of mind. Our customers get immediate answers, and we no longer worry about losing business to missed calls. It’s like having the perfect office employee, but at a fraction of the cost.”About Tempesta MediaFounded in 2011, Tempesta Media is an award-winning marketing technology company. With more than 400 customers served across the United States, Tempesta Media’s comprehensive suite of solutions includes Bullseye EffectTM, Scale, and Dominate to serve the marketing needs of contractors.Combining advanced technology, deep industry knowledge, and proven results, contractors trust Tempesta Media as their marketing demand generation partner.Learn more at https://www.tempestamedia.com Media ContactMichael MarcheseFounder and CEO, Tempesta MediaMichael@augmentedexperts.ai(877) 476-9838

