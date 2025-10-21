AAPEX 2025 Highlights Comprehensive Line-Up of Complimentary and Premium Training Sessions at this Year’s Show

A presentation on the ADAS stage at AAPEX 2024. An exhibitor demonstration inside "Joe's Garage" at AAPEX 2024 An exhibitor provides a demonstration at AAPEX 2024

Four stages to feature free “mini sessions” on ADAS, EVs, forecasts and trade policy; full-length premium sessions provide technical training and soft skills

AAPEX brings together a full range of hands-on training and real-world insights to help the aftermarket tackle today’s biggest technical and business challenges."” — MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Vice President of Events Liz Goad

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) announced today the schedules for mini sessions being presented on the Special Stages and AAPEX Education Stages at AAPEX 2025. The show has expanded the number of stages from three to four this year – two for each category. As with the other enhancements made to the show for 2025, an additional stage was added in response to requests from buyers, exhibitors and attendees.“The pace and complexity of innovation in the automotive aftermarket necessitates a visual presentation,” said Auto Care Association Vice President of Trade Shows and Community Engagement Mark Bogdansky. “Each stage has a full schedule of learning opportunities, live demos, and expert-led discussions – and these are complimentary for all show attendees.”There are two topic-designated Special Stages – one will focus on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) – while the other is dedicated to electric vehicles (EVs). Thes two stages are located in the Venetian near Joe’s Garage.Similarly, there are also two AAPEX Education Stages this year. Both will provide mini sessions on a range of topics from market analysis to logistics and trade policy. AAPEX Education Stage 1 will be located in the Transmission Section in the Venetian, Level 2, while AAPEX Education Stage 2 will be hosted in Caesars Forum.A sampling of the mini sessions being offered on each stage follows below.ADAS Special Stage, Venetian, level 1, booth J8632● ADAS market opportunities, Professor Jim Fish, Center for Entrepreneurship, University of Michigan● ADAS calibration challenges & solutions, Ryan Kooiman, director of training, Standard Motor Products● TRW advanced driver assistance systems & chassis, Brian Bay, technical trainer, ZF AftermarketEV Special Stage, Venetian, level 1, booth J7214● EV and non-EV uses for milli ohm and mega ohm meters, Dave Hobbs, senior tech trainer, Delphi/Phinia● 2025 joint EV trends and forecast report, Carlos Thimann, partner, Akshay Singh, partner, and Keshav Chaudhary, senior manager – all from PwC Strategy● 2025 joint e-commerce trends and forecast report, Alec Lynch, vice president, Jefferies Financial GroupAAPEX Education Stage 1, Venetian, level 2, booth A4075● Training needs increase as vehicle complexities grow, Professor Jim Fish, Center for Entrepreneurship, University of Michigan● U.S. policy change: Impacts on repair shops and vehicle maintenance behavior, Robert Pietrowsky, vice president of Research, IMR/Endeavor Business Intelligence● The REPAIR Act in the 119th Congress (panel discussion), Lisa Foshee, senior vice president government affairs and general counsel, Auto Care Association and Jon Gentile, vice president, Legislative Affairs, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers; the session will be moderated by Ryan Kooiman, director of training, Standard Motor Products.AAPEX Education Stage 2, Ceasars Forum, booth CA3023● How to Cut 20%-plus logistics costs & ensure a 99.5% clearance rate, David Tong, marketing director, Mollymawk International Logistics Co., Ltd.● Top 5 OEM and aftermarket manufacturer of brakes in domestic China, Denny Yang, Vice General Manager, Chongqing Hongyu Friction Products Co., Ltd.● Tips for effective show participation, Bing Han, general manager, Atlas Expo Co., Ltd.Premium full-length training sessionsAAPEX 2025 also offers more than 75 full-length premium training sessions, including sessions designed by the WORLDPAC Technical Training Institute and NAPA Autotech. While many of these are technical in nature and designed for auto techs, AAPEX has responded to attendee feedback and added several premium sessions dedicated to business and soft skills, including:● Working with your spouse or partner, Rick White, president, 180BIZ● Resolving conflicts like a pro: Mastering customer frustrations with finesse, Mark Seawell, head instructor, The Institute for Automotive Business Excellence● Talent pipeline – building your bench and establishing ROI on training, Matt Wagg, coach & shop owner, Auto Ignite Management● What we don’t talk about: mental health, substance use, & behavioral addictions, Margaret Light, MA, LMFT, CST, Equilibrium Therapy Services P.L.L.C.Premium training sessions cost $150 per session, and a package of five sessions is available for $400. The full show schedule lists all of the training sessions being offered at the show – both premium and mini-sessions. AAPEX recommends attendees review the schedule for starting times, updates and changes.“AAPEX brings together a full range of hands-on training and real-world insights to help the aftermarket tackle today’s biggest technical and business challenges,” said MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Vice President of Events Liz Goad. “Whether you’re a business leader looking to understand where the market is headed or a technician sharpening your repair skills, AAPEX 2025 delivers a wealth of opportunity.”Registration for AAPEX 2025Registration for AAPEX 2025 is open – passes cost $100. Complimentary passes are available for qualified vocational students, reporters and journalists. AAPEX strongly recommends that attendees secure hotel reservations as soon as possible using onPeak, the official AAPEX housing partner.About AAPEXAAPEX unites the nearly $2.3 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and historically draws more than 2,600 exhibiting companies from around the globe that display innovative products, services and technologies that keep the world’s 1.6 billion vehicles on the road. AAPEX provides advanced technical and business management training for professionals to maintain excellence and take their businesses to the next level. Industry buyers include automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, independent warehouse distributors, program groups, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders.AAPEX recently received the prestigious Trade Show Executive (TSE) award for “Fastest-Growing Gold 100 Transportation Show in 2023 by Blended Percentage of Growth.” It was also recognized by TSE as one of the 50 fastest-growing trade shows that took place in the United States in 2023, marking the second consecutive year for the event to earn its place on TSE’s Fastest 50 Class.AAPEX is a trade-only event and is closed to the general public.AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers. For more information, visit AAPEX 2025 or e-mail: info@aapexshow.com. On social media, follow AAPEX at #AAPEX25.Media Contact:Frank Strongmedia.relations@aapexshow.com

