Honest Art Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement to Accelerate New York Expansion

ARDSLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honest Art , the modern creative studio disrupting the children’s enrichment industry with its premium aesthetic and proprietary membership-based business model, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to accelerate its expansion across the New York metropolitan region.Husband-and-wife team Silvia and Ruben Sarhadian will open three Honest Art studios across the region, marking a major milestone for the fast-growing brand — which began in Scarsdale in 2020 and opened its first brick-and-mortar studio shortly after in Ardsley, NY.Unlike traditional arts-and-crafts centers, Honest Art operates with the sophistication of an aspirational lifestyle brand — blending modern design, creativity-driven education, and a subscription-style membership model that keeps families engaged year-round.“Honest Art deeply aligns with our belief that every child flourishes when given the freedom to explore their imagination,” said Silvia and Ruben. “The brand’s elevated design, joyful culture, and membership model create exactly the kind of meaningful, modern experience families are looking for — and we’re thrilled to bring that to more communities.”The Honest Art franchise offers a full suite of experiences — including after-school programs, art camps, parties, creative classes, open studio sessions, and curated retail — all delivered through a highly refined environment that feels more like a modern design studio than a typical kids’ space.As a reflection of its values, the brand also offers free monthly art classes for individuals with special needs and implements eco-conscious practices, such as eliminating single-use plastics and prioritizing recycled materials — reinforcing purpose without compromising aesthetic or scalability.“Honest Art was built to prove that creativity could be both emotionally meaningful and operationally powerful,” said Liza Cruz, Founder of Honest Art. “Families deserve an experience that feels elevated, modern, and built with intention — and we’re proud to be expanding with franchise partners who share that vision.”With additional conversations underway, Honest Art is actively awarding franchises to growth-minded operators in select markets across the U.S.To inquire, visit honestartfranchise.com or contact Kyle Gjersee at kyle@honestart.com or 360.608.8299.About Honest ArtHonest Art is a fast-growing creative studio brand offering premium art experiences for children and families through a proprietary membership model and gallery-style studio design. Founded in Scarsdale, NY by Liza Cruz and family, the brand opened its first studio in Ardsley and now offers franchises nationwide to operators ready to bring an elevated, modern approach to creativity and community. Learn more at honestart.com and honestartfranchise.com.

