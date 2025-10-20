OpenLight Joins Expert Panel Debating Photonics Manufacturing at PECC Summit 2025

OpenLight to present their unique heterogeneous integration technology in session discussing best practices for the production of photonic components at scale.

...advances such as our DFB laser technology and 200G and 400Gbps Electro Absorption Modulators (EAM) become crucial underpinning technologies for future bandwidth scaling and power reduction.” — Adam Carter, CEO of OpenLight

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLight , a leader in custom Photonic Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (PASIC) chip design and manufacturing based on heterogeneous integration, today announced its CEO, Adam Carter, will join a panel of experts to debate the future of photonic IC manufacturing at the Photonic-Enabled Cloud Computing (PECC) Industry Summit.PECC is among the leading events for the data center industry, with OpenLight joining Global Foundries, IMEC, Hyperlight, QCi and Smart Photonics to discuss how foundries can better facilitate the production of photonic components and ICs for optical communication. This will include standards for design and manufacturing of future PICs at scale.The Summit takes place from 21-22 October at the Juniper Networks Aspiration Dome, Sunnyvale. The 90-minute panel session on integrated photonic manufacturing solutions and foundries takes place from 4:15pm on the 21st.Other speakers during the day include Nvidia, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Intel and Oracle, with other sessions including perspectives from hyperscalers as well as on advances in photonic architectures and interconnect for the AI era."The exponential growth in the AI and data center optical connectivity is putting pressure on both data centers and the interconnect companies supplying them," said Adam Carter, CEO of OpenLight. "This means advances such as our DFB laser technology and 200G and 400Gbps Electro Absorption Modulators (EAM) become crucial underpinning technologies for future bandwidth scaling and power reduction. In parallel solving the challenges of manufacturing at scale are essential to deliver the volumes required to sustain this growth."To organize a meeting at PECC, please contact sales@openlightphotonics.com.

