Utah Veterinary Hospital Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Veterinary Clinic in American Fork, Utah

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah Veterinary Hospital has been named the recipient of the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Veterinary Clinic in American Fork, Utah. This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious recognition, having also received the award in 2024. This recognition honors Utah Veterinary Hospital for its continued outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Utah Veterinary Hospital, established in 2015, is a leading veterinary clinic proudly serving American Fork and the surrounding communities. Under the experienced leadership of Dr. Samuel Rivera, a licensed Utah veterinarian who has been practising since 2009, the hospital is committed to delivering the highest standard of care for a wide variety of pets. As the owner and dedicated veterinarian, Dr. Rivera leads a compassionate team of veterinary technicians, assistants, and receptionists who treat every pet as if it were their own. Utah Veterinary Hospital offers a full range of services including examinations, wellness and preventative care, diagnostic laboratory testing, orthopedic and soft tissue surgery, eye surgery, dental and oral care, diagnostic imaging, pain management, dermatology, end-of-life care, spays and neuters, and laser therapy. Utah Veterinary Hospital remains committed to excellent service, personalized care, and building strong relationships within the community.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Utah Veterinary Hospital stood out as a reputable veterinary clinic. Known for its caring, experienced, and professional team, Utah Veterinary Hospital has earned a strong reputation within the American Fork community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Utah Veterinary Hospital’s communication and exceptional service:“I can't say it enough, they are incredible!Between my two cats and rescue dog, over the years, Dr Rivera found and removed a mammary tumor, three parasites, fixed an overgrown soft palate, diagnosed two types of arthritis, elbow dysplasia, food allergies, seasonal allergies, and figured out medication for them all. Not to mention all the regular check up stuff. So very grateful for the whole staff's help in keeping our animals healthy and happy.No animal likes going to the vet. There's a lot of anxiety involved for them, but each person there was very, very patient and gentle with each one of my pets. They also help them get out of their shell a bit and realize that things were going to be okay. I knew anytime I needed to leave them there, that they were in amazing hands.The staff made sure I understood everything they were going to do and that I was okay to anything that they suggested before they did it. There were no surprises. They answered every question I had and they were very thorough in all of their checks. Any test or exam they did, they would show me the results and explain it to me if I didn't understand. I could see the improvement and the clinical evidence of improvement with every treatment.Another great thing about them is they tried to make sure that they can give you the best price they can. They have bundles that make some treatments cheaper as well.Overall, a fantastic clinic, veterinarian, and team!"“These wonderful people are so good with my cat, who has some "legendary behavior". She might be a grumpy girl but they have been nothing but loving and patient with my little baby. They are smart, efficient, but most importantly they are caring. The vet is a nervous place to be, but I feel very comforted working with this crew!"“We have been going to Utah Veterinary Hospital for about 5 years. We have had the most amazing experience!! Dr. Sam and all the staff are so amazing!! Between our 2 dogs they have had 4 surgeries and each time the staff has been so kind and helpful!! We love them all!"“I have been bringing my two Goldendoodles to Dr. Rivera for 3-4 years now and we are so grateful to have a vet that we can trust. Whether it is an eye infection, ear infection, allergies, etc. Dr. Rivera always has a treatment plan for them that have been successful. Our vet tech Erin is so gentle and caring towards my dogs. She is also happy to answer any questions regarding treatment plans and costs. (All the vet techs are wonderful we just normally get Erin at random) The front desk girls are also helpful and nice. I would highly recommend Dr. Rivera and his team."The Utah Veterinary Hospital team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure compassionate care for every animal they treat.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. For more information about Utah Veterinary Hospital, please visit the company's website

