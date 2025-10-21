New Research: AI Readiness Leads Chemical & Energy Lab Informatics Investment

Survey Insights: An Energy and Chemical Lab Leaders’ Report CSols is the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America

AI readiness (77%) overtakes compliance (65%) in driving chemical and energy lab informatics change, signaling a shift to growth-focused AI strategies.

The laboratory informatics landscape is no longer about simply maintaining compliance; it's about competitive growth and resilience.” — Kyle McDuffie

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratories are entering a new era of digital transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI) is taking center stage. According to a new study conducted by CSols Inc. in partnership with research firm TrendCandy, 83% of the chemical, oil & gas, mining, and energy lab informatics leaders surveyed now view AI readiness as a must-have in laboratory information management systems (LIMS) and data platforms—a dramatic shift in laboratory data strategies.

The survey reveals that labs are shifting from defensive compliance strategies to growth-focused, AI-enabled operations. For the first time, AI readiness (77%) has overtaken compliance (65%) as the top motivator for upgrading LIMS and related platforms—a signal that laboratories now see informatics as a driver of efficiency, not just a regulatory necessity.

Tariff pressures, vendor ecosystem changes, and regulatory shifts are accelerating, and labs are increasingly treating informatics as the backbone of organizational agility, resilience, and growth.

Key Findings of the Study

• 2026 as a Pivotal Year

57% of leaders believe 2026 will mark the convergence of LIMS, ELN, and SDMS platforms, alongside major decisions on cloud storage, data lakes, and AI model adoption.

• Vendor Flexibility Emerges as Critical

77% of respondents identified vendor inflexibility as a likely driver of change, signaling that support quality and adaptability now matter as much as core functionality.

• Tariffs and Regulations Disrupt Roadmaps

31% reported that tariff and regulatory changes delayed critical informatics projects, tying digital strategy directly to geopolitical and economic shifts.

"The laboratory informatics landscape is no longer about simply maintaining compliance; it's about competitive growth and resilience," said Kyle McDuffie, CEO of CSols Inc. "Our research confirms that labs are proactively using their informatics infrastructure to prepare for AI, consolidate fragmented systems, and navigate supply chain volatility. This environment makes expert, vendor-agnostic strategic guidance more critical than ever."

A Roadmap to Resilience: CSols' New Ebook

To help laboratories translate these market insights into actionable strategy, CSols has released an accompanying ebook.

The ebook provides a deep dive into the survey data, offering strategic road mapping, vendor selection frameworks, and change management best practices designed to help labs:

• Integrate AI-readiness planning without a system overhaul.

• Mitigate the risk of vendor lock-in through robust due diligence.

• Implement effective change management to avoid project restarts (cited by 35% of managers).

• Prioritize ROI strategies like metadata standardization and systems interfacing to ensure long-term value.

Download the full ebook, Survey Insights: An Energy & Chemical Lab Leaders’ Report to get all the insights and data.

About the Study

CSols commissioned TrendCandy to survey 156 chemical, oil & gas, mining, and energy lab informatics leaders on evolving strategy priorities, tariffs, and AI readiness. The study has a margin of error of ±8% at the 95% confidence level.

About CSols Inc.

CSols Inc. is the premier laboratory informatics consultancy in North America, with more than 25 years of proven excellence in complex industrial environments. We help organizations in the Chemical, Petrochemical, Mining, and Energy sectors leverage their laboratory data to drive operational efficiency and compliance. Our team of independent informatics, domain, and IT experts provides holistic, tailored solutions—from developing data strategies and integrating disparate systems to implementing, enhancing, and validating critical informatics platforms (LIMS, SDMS, etc.). We ensure your data is reliable, accessible, and audit ready, transforming your lab challenges into business excellence. Learn how CSols accelerates your business at www.csolsinc.com.

About TrendCandy

TrendCandy is a survey-driven thought leadership firm that helps leading organizations uncover market insights and accelerate growth through custom research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.