Sober Witch Life Partners with Passenger Recovery to Launch Creative Alchemy Workshops in Hamtramck

Spiritual recovery meets artistic transformation in a new bimonthly series beginning October 25

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sober Witch Life, a spiritual recovery movement empowering witches in recovery, is partnering with Passenger Recovery, Detroit’s music and arts rooted recovery support center, to launch Creative Alchemy for Recovery, a recurring workshop series designed to help participants transmute pain into power through ritual and creative expression.

The first session will be held Saturday, October 25, from 2 to 4 PM at Passenger Recovery, 3901 Christopher St, Ste D, Hamtramck, MI, and will continue every other month on the last Saturday of the month. Each workshop invites attendees to step into a sacred circle where creativity becomes a vessel for healing and transformation.

“Alchemy is the ancient art of turning what is heavy into gold,” says Sunshine Witchski, founder of Sober Witch Life. “In recovery, we practice this every day, turning our wounds into wisdom, our mistakes into lessons, and our pain into purpose. This partnership with Passenger Recovery creates a space where magick, art, and recovery can meet, allowing people to heal through creation rather than destruction.”

Led by Sunshine Witchski and Daniel Leyten, one of the Sober Witch Life Recovery Allies and creative partner, Creative Alchemy for Recovery blends guided meditation, expressive artmaking, and ritual reflection to help participants transform emotional scars into sources of strength. No artistic experience is required, only the willingness to show up and explore the alchemy of healing.

According to Leyten, “Art is one of the most accessible forms of recovery. When we create, we open ourselves to transformation. These workshops remind us that healing is not passive; it is creative, courageous work.”

Passenger Recovery, a certified Recovery Community Organization, has been at the forefront of integrating music, creativity, and connection into the recovery landscape. Founded by musicians who saw the need for supportive spaces for artists and travelers in recovery, Passenger has evolved into a hub for advocacy, events, and education. Their Hamtramck community center serves as a home for peer recovery coaching, art and writing sessions, and creative collaborations like this new partnership with Sober Witch Life.

“I've learned that Passenger has always believed that recovery and creativity share the same heartbeat,” said Sunshine. “Partnering with Sober Witch Life expands that vision, connecting spiritual seekers, witches in recovery, and creative allies in one inclusive, healing community. We couldn't have found a better partner.”

Each Creative Alchemy for Recovery session will include:

A guided journey into the alchemy of turning wounds into wisdom.

Ritual and creativity woven together for healing and recovery.

All art materials provided, with the option to bring personal creative tools.

The event is free and open to all individuals in recovery or those seeking spiritual healing through creative expression.

At its core, Sober Witch Life serves as a movement for witches in recovery who are reclaiming spirituality, sovereignty, and self-expression through the path of sober witchcraft. Its founder, Sunshine Witchski, is the author of Sober Witch Life: A Magickal Guide to Recovery and host of The Sober Witch Life podcast, where spirituality and recovery meet through conversation and community.

“Recovery is a sacred act,” Sunshine adds. “Through partnerships like this, we get to show that healing is not just about abstaining; it is about awakening.”

Event Details

Creative Alchemy for Recovery: Transmute Pain into Power

Saturday, October 25 | 2:00–4:00 PM

Passenger Recovery | 3901 Christopher St, Ste D, Hamtramck, MI

Free and open to all. All materials provided.

For more information, visit Sober Witch Life or Passenger Recovery online.

