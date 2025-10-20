MUSICK PEELER’S CHET CRAMIN NAMED A 'COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARY' BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Musick Peeler Partner Chet Cramin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that the Los Angeles Times has recognized Partner Chet Cramin as a “ 2025 Southern California Commercial Real Estate Visionary ” in a special feature in its LA Times Studios Business magazine.“Southern California’s commercial real estate landscape is as dynamic and competitive as any in the nation, shaped by soaring skylines, mixed-use innovations and transformative infrastructure developments,” states the publisher. “At the heart of this movement are the executives whose vision and leadership drive deals, shape communities and define markets.”“Chet’s recognition with this honor is richly deserved,” says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “His decades of experience, deep industry knowledge, and unwavering commitment to our clients have made him an invaluable leader in our firm and in the broader real estate community.”Chet Cramin is Partner and Co-Chair of Musick Peeler’s Real Estate Practice Group in the firm’s Orange County office. “His practice spans property sales, commercial leasing and construction agreements, informed by two decades of experience as a senior member of the legal team at one of the nation’s largest publicly traded REITs,” according to the feature. “Cramin’s recent work includes representing the buyer in the $33-million purchase of a 10-story office tower in Newport Beach and advising a charter school on the issuance of $27.96 million in bonds for refinancing and construction. “Earlier this year, Cramin was named to Lawdragon’s “500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers” guide.

