All-in-One Project Management for Digital Agencies: Taskee.pro Unifies Time, Budgets, and Client Work

Taskee.pro unites tasks, time, budgets, and clients in one workspace — giving digital agencies full control and clarity across every project.

Digital teams don’t need more tools — they need connection. We built Taskee to keep every moving piece of a project in sync, so agencies can focus on creating great work instead of managing chaos.” — Artyom Dovgopol, Founder of Taskee.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One workspace. Every moving piece in sync.

Digital agencies often juggle dozens of tools just to stay on top of projects — one for tasks, one for time tracking, another for budgets, and a separate folder somewhere for client feedback. Taskee.pro brings it all together. The latest update turns Taskee into a truly all-in-one project management hub, where teams can plan, track, and deliver projects from one clear dashboard.

Instead of managing chaos through five tabs and endless notifications, agencies can now see the full picture — tasks, hours, budgets, and progress — all in one place.

What’s New

Taskee’s latest release makes it easier for agencies to keep every part of a project connected — from early estimates to final delivery.

https://taskee.pro/whats-new/taskee-1-5-cost-tracking-kanban-refresh-trash-bin/

- Unified workspace — all projects, clients, and team activity live in one simple dashboard.

- Time tracking with context — log hours directly within tasks to see exactly where time is spent.

- Budget tracking made easy — set hourly rates and watch project costs update in real time.

- Smarter client management — keep briefs, files, and communication under the same roof, so nothing gets lost in chat threads.

- Clear reporting — export reports that show progress, profitability, and workload at a glance.

Taskee brings structure without overcomplicating things — helping digital agencies focus on delivery, not documentation.

Read more about Taskee for other teams https://taskee.pro/solutions/

Why It Matters

Most digital agencies don’t struggle with creativity — they struggle with coordination. Deadlines move, budgets shift, and projects sprawl across too many tools. The result? Teams lose focus, clients lose visibility, and small inefficiencies quietly eat into profit.

Taskee solves that by bringing tasks, time, budgets, and client communication into a single flow. Project managers can finally see what’s on track and what’s slipping, while creatives stay in their zone without endless status meetings.

When everything lives in one place, decisions get faster, transparency improves, and the team feels lighter — like the tool is working for them, not the other way around.

Read more how Taskee provides project management for digital agencies https://taskee.pro/solutions/agencies/

About Taskee.pro

Taskee.pro is a lightweight project and time management platform designed for teams that value clarity over complexity. Built for digital and creative agencies, Taskee unifies task tracking, time logging, budgeting, and reporting in one intuitive workspace.

With every update, Taskee continues to simplify how teams organize, collaborate, and deliver — proving that effective project management doesn’t have to be overwhelming.

See more Taskee features https://taskee.pro/features/

Taskee.pro’s expansion into a full project management workspace comes as the company joins the Web Summit 2025 ALPHA Startup Program in Lisbon. Selected among emerging SaaS innovators, Taskee will showcase its clarity-first approach to agency productivity — highlighting how unified time, budget, and workflow visibility can help teams stay profitable and creative. The event marks a new step in Taskee’s journey from a small in-house tool to a global platform reshaping how digital agencies manage their work.

https://websummit.com/appearances/lis25/b9f9d8ed-f5d5-4fbc-90c9-79cd80979c97/taskee.pro

Taskee https://taskee.pro/ powered by Toimi https://toimi.pro/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.