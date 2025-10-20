'Get Your Shift Together' Redefines Leadership With Grit, Heart, and Spiritual Clarity

Get Your Shift Together Cover by Stephen Garth

Stephen Garth’s powerful new book delivers a no-fluff guide to leading with integrity, emotional intelligence, and authenticity in an exhausted world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where leadership often feels like survival, author and certified Spiritual Life Coach Stephen Garth delivers a refreshingly raw and deeply relevant message in his powerful new book, Get Your Shift Together: How to Lead, Inspire, and Not Lose Your Soul. Released on May 14, 2025, the book is gaining attention for its blend of spiritual insight, emotional intelligence, and real-world wisdom — all shared in Garth’s honest, no-nonsense voice.

Part leadership guide and part spiritual wake-up call, Get Your Shift Together speaks directly to the exhausted managers, team leaders, and everyday heroes who hold things together when everything seems to be falling apart. Garth writes with empathy and truth, acknowledging the unseen emotional weight that comes with leading others in high-pressure environments. Through personal stories and hard-earned lessons, he challenges readers to move beyond performance-driven leadership and rediscover what it means to lead with authenticity, purpose, and heart.

“I wrote this book for the people who’ve ever cried in a breakroom or wondered if they’re cut out for leadership,” says Garth. “It’s for those who lead from the trenches — who care deeply but are running on empty. True leadership doesn’t start with authority; it starts with alignment — with who you are and what you value most.”

Garth guides readers toward a more grounded, conscious form of leadership — one rooted in presence rather than pressure. He explores how to recognize burnout before it takes hold, rebuild trust without pretending, handle conflict without losing integrity, and reclaim one’s energy and inner balance. With humor and humility, he shows that it’s possible to lead others while staying true to your own humanity.

A certified Spiritual Life Coach and founder of HealingDivination Coaching, Garth brings more than 30 years of operational management experience to his practice — bridging the gap between spiritual growth and leadership. For the past 25 years, he’s navigated a deep spiritual awakening that reshaped his life and work.

“I didn’t come to this from the mountaintop,” he says. “I came from the warehouse floor — a blue-collar guy who sat in meditation long enough to open a door I couldn’t close, and wouldn’t if I could.”

What sets Get Your Shift Together apart is its rare combination of grit and grace. Garth doesn’t sugarcoat the struggle — he meets it head-on, offering truth and encouragement in equal measure. The result is a guide that feels as real as the people it’s written for: those striving to lead well without losing themselves in the process. For anyone navigating the challenges of leadership in today’s demanding workplaces, Get Your Shift Together is both a mirror and a map — a reminder that meaningful leadership begins within.

Get Your Shift Together is now available at https://shiftyourpath.com, where you can also find additional resources.

