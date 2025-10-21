New Book “Clear Trauma Now: Powerful Solutions for Getting Unstuck” Offers Breakthrough Approach to Healing Trauma and Emotional Wounds in hours, not years.

When you heal at the body level, you can clear trauma quickly and permanently” — Dr. Swack

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where traditional therapy often takes years to address emotional pain, Dr. Judith A. Swack, scientist, healer, and originator of Healing from the Body Level Up™ (HBLU™) methodology, unveils a transformative new method for overcoming trauma in just hours in her groundbreaking book, Clear Trauma Now: Powerful Solutions for Getting Unstuck.

Drawing from over 40 years of clinical research and experience, Dr. Swack integrates psychology, biochemistry, and energy medicine to reveal a revolutionary system for rapid emotional healing. This practical guide helps readers release the root causes of emotional distress, including anxiety, self-sabotage, and chronic fear—often in a fraction of the time traditional therapies require.

“Understanding the structure of trauma and using the Natural Bio-Destressing technique (a meridian tapping technique from the field of Energy Psychology) to release traumatic emotions directly from the nervous system is the most important thing I can teach someone in life!” says Dr. Swack. “When you heal at the body level, you can clear trauma quickly and permanently - freeing yourself to achieve emotional stability, mental clarity, lasting peace, and confidence and create the life you want to live.”

Clear Trauma Now provides readers with:

- A simple 4-step process to identify and completely clear loss, violence, and physical injury trauma

- Insights into how emotional trauma can create physical symptoms and how to heal this

- Protocols for eliminating pain and restoring physical function and after illness or injury including restoration of brain function and reversal of learning disabilities

- Real-life success stories from clients who have used the HBLU™ success protocols for optimum sports performance and finding a job

- Other surprising insights from Dr. Swack’s pioneering Healing from the Body Level Up™ (HBLU™) system

This book is ideal for therapists, coaches, healers, and anyone ready to break free from the invisible chains of unresolved trauma. With compassion and scientific insight, Dr. Swack empowers readers to take charge of their healing journey—transforming pain into purpose and resilience.

About the Author

Dr. Judith A. Swack, Ph.D., is a biochemist, immunologist, and mind-body therapist recognized internationally for her innovative contributions to the field of mind-body healing. As the originator of Healing from the Body Level Up™ (HBLU™) methodology, she has helped thousands of clients worldwide release trauma, achieve emotional freedom, and experience personal transformation. Her work bridges the gap between science and spirituality, offering a practical roadmap to lasting wellness. Dr. Swack has a private practice in Needham, MA, and works with people in person or by Zoom. She also trains healing professionals in HBLU™.

Availability

Clear Trauma Now: Powerful Solutions for Getting Unstuck is published by Brave Healer Productions and is available on Amazon and other major book retailers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.