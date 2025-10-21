Çimsa Strengthens U.S. Presence with New Grey Cement Production Facility

Çimsa Expands Its Grey Cement Production to Three Continents with New Investment in Houston, Texas

Çimsa is now, in every sense, a global building materials company” — Umut Zenar, Çimsa CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its "Local to Global" strategy, Çimsa has accelerated its international expansion by completing its new grey cement grinding plant investment in the United States.Located in Houston, Texas, the facility was established through Çimsa’s subsidiary, Cimsa Americas Cement Manufacturing and Sales Corporation, with an investment of approximately USD 82 million. The plant is slated to have an annual grey clinker grinding capacity of 600,000 tons.Çimsa, a subsidiary of Sabancı Holding already operates a white cement grinding plant in the U.S. with an annual capacity of 300,000 tons. This new investment significantly strengthens its position in the American cement market by adding local grey cement production capabilities.Developed in line with Çimsa’s ambition to build a global brand in grey cement—just as it has successfully done in white cement—this facility marks Çimsa’s second grey cement production hub outside Türkiye. With this addition, Çimsa now stands as a much stronger player in the U.S. market, backed by a diversified product portfolio that includes both white and grey cement.“Çimsa is now, in every sense, a global building materials company”Commenting on the investment, Çimsa CEO Umut Zenar recalled that the company embarked on this journey in 2020 with a strong and determined strategy: “Our goal was to transform Çimsa into a global building materials company by expanding geographically and diversifying our product range. Throughout this journey, we have strengthened our existing operations while advancing through international acquisitions and new investments.”“With the acquisition of the Buñol plant in Valencia, Spain, in 2021, we became the world’s second-largest white cement producer. Then, with the Mannok investment completed last year, we reinforced our presence particularly in Ireland and the United Kingdom, while accelerating our transformation with new products added to our portfolio.“Today, we are proud to launch production at our new facility in the U.S. We have long maintained a presence in the American market through exports, but this new investment—realized through our established U.S. subsidiary—marks a true turning point for us. We are no longer just an exporter to the U.S.; we are now a local producer. This gives us logistical advantages and enables us to serve our customers much faster and more efficiently. At the same time, with our local production capacity in the U.S., we aim to increase our sales volumes and further strengthen our market position.”Contributing to Foreign Currency Revenue GrowthHighlighting that strengthening the company’s position in the U.S. market and diversifying its product portfolio are key components of Çimsa’s financial and strategic objectives, Zenar added: “Today, one out of every five bags of white cement sold in the U.S. carries the Çimsa name. The grey cement market is, of course, far more competitive. However, with the strength of our brand, our solid reputation, our high product and service quality, and our dynamic and capable organization, we are confident that we will achieve significant success in a short time.""Operating in the U.S. construction sector—one of the world’s largest construction and infrastructure markets—with both our grey and white cement products will not only strengthen our global footprint but also help increase the share of foreign currency-based revenues in Çimsa’s total income.”First and Only Turkish Cement Producer in the U.S.Zenar also underlined that Çimsa is the first and only Turkish cement producer with manufacturing operations in the United States, stating: “As the way of doing business around the world continues to evolve, one of the key factors that positively distinguishes global companies is their proximity to customers. With the strategic strength provided by our local production capabilities, we aim to ensure continuity in supply and consistently create greater value for our customers.”About ÇimsaÇimsa, a subsidiary of Sabancı Holding, was founded in Mersin, Türkiye, in 1972. Today, the company operates as a global leader in building materials with a strong footprint across multiple markets. Çimsa carries out its manufacturing operations through three integrated plants in Mersin, Eskişehir, and Afyonkarahisar (Türkiye), an integrated cement plant in Bunol (Spain), an integrated cement and advanced packaging facility under Mannok Holdings in Ireland, a cement grinding facility in the USA, and terminals in Germany, Spain, Italy, and the TRNC. Recognized as one of the leading global brands in white cement and calcium aluminate cement (CAC), Çimsa sustains its international operations through Sabancı Building Solutions, a company established by integrating Çimsa’s operational expertise with the financial strength of Sabancı Holding, its main shareholder. Thanks to its market-driven approach and extensive distribution network, Çimsa consistently meets the needs of its customers, delivering high-quality products and services on time. Çimsa continues to pioneer the Turkish cement and building materials industry through innovation, offering specialty products such as white cement and calcium aluminate cement alongside traditional gray cement.

