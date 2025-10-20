CHITA Launches the Ivy Modular Sofa, Redefining Fall Season Comfort

CHITA is excited to announce the launch of its newest piece, the Ivy Modular Sofa with Storage Ottoman.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA , a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort, and commitment to sustainability, is excited to announce the launch of its newest piece, the Ivy Modular Sofa with Storage Ottoman. Designed to elevate everyday living, the Ivy Modular sofa offers cloud-like comfort with plush-like cushions that provide lasting support. Upholstered in waterproof, spill-resistant fabric, it’s built to stay fresh and beautiful over time. With its clean, modern lines and versatile configuration options, the Ivy Modular easily adapts to any space, while the ottoman’s hidden storage adds extra functionality.Available in a selection of warm, fall-inspired tones, such as teddy brown and elegant green, the Ivy Modular Sofa seamlessly complements the cozy atmosphere of autumn and the upcoming holiday season. It’s the perfect centerpiece for family gatherings, friends’ get-togethers, or weekend parties.“With the Ivy Modular Sofa, we wanted to create more than just a piece of furniture,” says Steve Luen, the CEO of CHITA. “We wanted to design a versatile, stylish solution that adapts to the way people really live. From its cloud-like cushions to the spill-resistant fabric and hidden storage, every detail was built to bring lasting comfort and functionality to modern homes.”To celebrate the launch, CHITA is offering special pricing on the Ivy Modular Sofa. This 4-piece set combines comfort, functionality, and style, making it the ideal addition to any home as the holiday season approaches.The CHITA Way to Comfort. Function, and StyleCHITA blends sleek, contemporary aesthetics with cultural relevance to deliver furniture that is both stylish and practical - a balance of “chic” and “tasteful.” What started as a small team of passionate craftspeople and designers has evolved into a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces.CHITA’s new Ivy Modular Sofa is a chic, functional piece combining affordability and dedicated craftsmanship. With its cozy seasonal hues and modular flexibility, it brings both beauty and connection to any living space, perfect for creating memorable moments with loved ones. This new piece offers support for all-day lounging and long-lasting durability for that redefined comfort promise from CHITA.“At CHITA, our mission has always been to redefine everyday comfort through timeless design and thoughtful craftsmanship,” says Steve Luen, CEO of CHITA. “The Ivy Modular Sofa reflects that commitment — it’s a chic, functional piece created to enhance the moments that matter most in our customers’ homes.”For more information on CHITA’s new Ivy Modular Sofa with Storage Ottoman, available at a special launch price with 15% off starting October 17, 2025, click here to learn more.About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals — they're the standard for modern living.

