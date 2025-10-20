Leobit Wins 2025 Cloud Computing Awards in Business Cloud Transformation Category

Leobit, a full-cycle .NET, AI, and web application development company, is proud to become a 2025 Cloud Computing Awards winner.

At Leobit, our primary focus is always our clients’ success. We strive to develop scalable solutions that not only solve today’s challenges but also grow and adapt with our clients’ future ambitions.” — Oleksa Stelmakh, Founder and CEO of Leobit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leobit , a full-cycle .NET, AI, and web application development company, is proud to share that it has been named a winner of 2025 Cloud Computing Awards in the “Business Cloud Transformation” category. The company was recognized for driving measurable business impact by helping its UK-based customer achieve operational excellence through the strategic adoption of Azure cloud and AI technologies.The 2025 Cloud Computing Awards are organized by the Business Awards UK, one of the fastest-growing awards platforms in the United Kingdom. It was established in 2021 to celebrate excellence across a wide range of industries, from startups and SMEs to large enterprises operating in or doing business with the UK. The UK market remains one of Leobit’s key strategic priorities, and the company continues to strengthen its presence in the UK by helping businesses modernize legacy systems, optimize cloud operations, and accelerate digital transformation through advanced use of cloud and AI-driven solutions.The 2025 Cloud Computing Awards highlight outstanding achievements in cloud infrastructure, security, data analytics, hybrid solutions, and operational excellence, recognizing businesses that push boundaries and set new standards in cloud innovation, customer service, and operational efficiency.This year’s competition brought together dozens of top companies, spanning from emerging startups to global technology leaders that do a significant amount of business with UK-based companies. The judging panel of the Business Awards UK included leading experts in technology, business strategy, and innovation. Each nomination was evaluated based on criteria such as business impact, technological advancement, scalability, and measurable results.Leobit’s submission showcased our company’s ability to successfully transform complex legacy systems into scalable, high-performance platforms through the advanced use of Microsoft Azure and multi-tenancy architecture. The award-winning project was delivered for the UK’s leading SaaS stakeholder management software provider, whose platform helps organizations centralize stakeholder data, manage relationships, and streamline communication.The team began with a comprehensive software assessment of the legacy system and proposed a phased migration plan built on Azure cloud infrastructure and multi-tenancy architecture. The strategy emphasized clear module dependency mapping, proof of concept validation, and a strong focus on minimizing disruption to ongoing business operations.The cloud transformation we performed achieved significant and measurable outcomes:- Up to 80% reduction in monthly infrastructure costs- 6 times faster response times compared to the legacy system- 100 accessibility scores on new web pages, compared to 68–93 on legacy pages- Zero downtime during migration ensured uninterrupted business operationsThe rearchitected platform empowers the client to onboard new customers faster, enhance user experience, and pursue expansion across the UK and global markets.“We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Business Awards UK for our achievements in cloud transformation. At Leobit, our primary focus is always our clients’ success. We strive to develop scalable, intelligent solutions that not only solve today’s challenges but also grow and adapt with our clients’ future ambitions. This award also validates the AI transformation we’re driving both within Leobit and for our customers as we continue to embed intelligence and innovation into everything we build. We’re proud of our team’s deep technical expertise and the measurable results we deliver through every cloud transformation project.”Oleksa Stelmakh, CEO and Founder of Leobit Cloud software development and transformation is one of Leobit’s core service offerings. The company’s team includes over 40 Azure and AWS-certified specialists with deep expertise in cloud architecture and modernization. Over the past decade, Leobit has completed numerous cloud development, migration, and modernization projects that have transformed business operations for clients in the real estate, legal, and SaaS industries.Since 2019, Leobit has been a trusted Microsoft partner and currently holds the status of Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation, confirming its proficiency and capabilities in building, running, and managing applications on-premises and across multiple clouds utilizing Microsoft tools and services. Additionally, the company was recognized by Clutch as a Top Cloud Consulting Company, a Top Azure Company, a Top AWS Company, and a Top GCP Company.As a Microsoft partner, Leobit continuously invests in mastering the latest Azure capabilities and cloud-native technologies. The company actively participates in key industry events, including the Azure Dev Summit 2025, to stay ahead of emerging trends and test new solutions firsthand. This ongoing learning culture enables Leobit to deliver maximum value to clients by offering innovative, future-ready solutions that leverage the very best of the Microsoft ecosystem.Receiving this award marks a significant milestone in Leobit’s ongoing journey to innovate through the use of the cloud. With every project, we aim to empower our clients to scale smarter, move faster, and achieve more through intelligent, future-ready technology solutions.About LeobitLeobit is a .NET, AI, and web application development provider for technology companies and startups in the US and the EU. Our technology focus covers .NET, Angular, iOS, Android, Azure, Ruby, PHP, React, and a comprehensive range of other technologies from Microsoft, web, and mobile stacks. Leobit has a representative office in Austin, TX (USA) and development centers in London (United Kingdom), Lviv (Ukraine), Tallinn (Estonia), and Krakow (Poland).About Business Awards UKBusiness Awards UK is a national awards program founded by Not Just Another Agency Ltd. to recognize, celebrate, and promote UK businesses of all sizes, from micro to multinational, in various sectors.

