Global Coffee Roaster Market Worth USD 374.84 Million in 2024 - Trends & Growth

The Coffee Roaster is a machine that roasts coffee beans and improves their flavour.

"The Coffee Roaster Market is thriving as specialty coffee demand rises, driving innovation in roasting technology and sustainable practices worldwide." ” — Dharti Raut

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explore the Global Coffee Roaster Market , valued at USD 374.84 Million in 2024, driven by specialty coffee demand, smart roasting technologies, and sustainable practices. Discover key players, regional insights, and emerging opportunities shaping market growth through 2032.Roaster Market is witnessing remarkable growth, fueled by the rising global demand for specialty coffee and premium brewing experiences. Over 62% of consumers prefer single-origin beans, pushing roasters to adopt advanced, smart roasting technologies with AI integration for consistent flavor. Small-batch and home-use roasters represent more than 35% of global units sold, while industrial drum and fluid-bed machines account for over 60% of sales, reflecting strong demand across both specialty cafés and large-scale commercial operations. Regionally, North America and Europe lead adoption, with specialty cafés making up over 40% of coffee establishments, while Asia-Pacific roasters see 25% year-on-year growth in adoption. Sustainability and energy efficiency are becoming central, with 45% of cafés prioritizing eco-friendly roasting equipment. Leading players, including Probat, Diedrich, Loring, and Bühler, are driving innovation and capturing market share, ensuring the industry continues to evolve with premium, technologically advanced, and sustainable solutions. Recent surveys reveal that over 62% of coffee consumers prefer single-origin beans, highlighting a shift toward premium and artisanal products. This trend has prompted roasters to adopt advanced roasting machines that allow precision control over temperature and roast time. Additionally, over 45% of cafés now prioritize energy-efficient roasting equipment, reflecting the growing importance of sustainability in operations. Manufacturers are also exploring smart roasting technologies with AI integration to ensure consistency across batches, meeting the rising expectations of consumers. With these innovations, the coffee roasting industry is evolving rapidly, creating new opportunities for both specialty and industrial roasters globally.From Boutique Cafés to Industrial Giants: Mapping Coffee Roaster SegmentsThe Coffee Roaster Market spans a wide array of segments, from small-batch specialty roasters to large industrial machines, catering to both individual enthusiasts and commercial operations. Small-batch and home-use roasters represent over 35% of global units sold, driven by rising consumer interest in personalized, artisanal coffee experiences. Drum and fluid-bed machines dominate the industrial segment, accounting for more than 60% of sales, thanks to their consistency and efficiency. End-users include specialty cafés, restaurants, and large-scale exporters, with eco-friendly and energy-efficient roasters gaining traction in regions with strict sustainability regulations. This segmentation enables manufacturers to innovate and target niche markets effectively, ensuring products meet the evolving demands of modern coffee consumers while supporting operational efficiency and quality.Global Roasts: Regional Insights Driving Coffee Roaster DemandThe Coffee Roaster Market demonstrates diverse regional dynamics, with North America and Europe leading adoption due to high specialty coffee consumption and advanced café infrastructure. In North America, specialty cafés account for over 40% of total coffee establishments, fueling demand for precision roasting machines. Europe shows a similar trend, with energy-efficient and sustainable roasters gaining popularity, especially in countries like Germany and Italy. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth market, with small-batch and industrial roasters witnessing a 25% year-on-year increase in adoption, driven by rising coffee culture and urban café expansion. Latin America and the Middle East are also contributing to market growth, as exporters and specialty cafés invest in modern roasting technologies, highlighting a global shift toward premiumization and sustainability in coffee production.Recent Developments in Coffee Roaster MarketProbat Launches AI-Driven Roasting Platform in October 2025In October 2025, Probat introduced its new AI-powered roasting platform, Probat Connect, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. This innovation aims to enhance roasting precision and operational efficiency, aligning with the industry's shift towards smart roasting technologies.Lavazza Faces Challenges Amid Rising Coffee Prices in March 2025In March 2025, Lavazza reported a 20.6% rise in profits despite facing challenges from soaring coffee prices. Emerging Trends in Coffee Roaster MarketAI-Powered Roasting Systems Gain TractionIn 2025, the adoption of AI-driven roasting technologies is accelerating. Companies like Probat have introduced platforms such as Probat Connect, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. These innovations enhance roasting precision and operational efficiency, catering to the growing demand for smart roasting solutions in both specialty and industrial segments.

Sustainability Becomes Central to Roasting PracticesSustainability is increasingly influencing the Coffee Roaster Market. Roasters are focusing on energy-efficient and low-emission technologies to align with environmental goals. This shift is driven by consumer demand for eco-friendly products and regulatory pressures, prompting manufacturers to innovate in sustainable roasting solutions.Brewing Rivalries: Leading Players Shaping the Coffee Roaster MarketThe Coffee Roaster Market is highly competitive, with several key manufacturers and specialty roasters driving innovation and market expansion. Leading companies such as Probat, Diedrich, Loring, and Bühler hold significant shares in both industrial and specialty segments. Probat, for example, accounts for over 20% of global industrial roaster sales, reflecting its dominance in large-scale production equipment. Meanwhile, small and mid-sized specialty roasters are expanding rapidly, with boutique machine manufacturers witnessing a 30% growth in unit sales over the past two years. These players focus on advanced, energy-efficient, and smart roasting solutions, catering to the growing demand for premium, consistent, and sustainable coffee. The competitive landscape is thus characterized by continuous innovation, regional expansion, and strategic collaborations, ensuring that manufacturers meet the evolving needs of modern coffee consumers worldwide.Key Players of Coffee Roaster MarketNorth AmericaCoffee Holding Company, Inc. – Staten Island, New York, USAHottop Americas – Branford, Connecticut, USABehmor, Inc. – Incline Village, Nevada, USAUS Roaster Corp – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USAEuropeGiesen Coffee Roasters – Ulft, NetherlandsVending Sense Group Ltd – Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, UKBeanworks – Northampton, UKSM-Service Ltd. – Minsk, BelarusTSC SILOS – Bucharest, RomaniaBESCA Roasters – Seoul, South KoreaAsia-PacificFergana Coffee Roasting Machines – Fergana, UzbekistanZhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co., Ltd – Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, ChinaToper – Bolu, TurkeyProbat Werke – Emmerich, GermanyMiddle East & AfricaNesco – Nairobi, KenyaGenio Roasters – Cape Town, South AfricaSouth AmericaBIRRA Coffee General Trading PLC – Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Focusing on innovation, precision roasting, and eco-friendly solutions will enable businesses to stay competitive and capitalize on the expanding global Coffee Roaster Market.FAQs of Coffee Roaster MarketQ1: Which type of coffee roaster is best for small businesses?Small-batch and drum roasters are ideal for specialty cafés and small businesses, offering precise roast control and consistent flavor.Q2: How can businesses choose the right coffee roaster machine?Consider factors like roasting capacity, energy efficiency, roast consistency, and integration with smart roasting technology.Q3: What are the main growth drivers of the Coffee Roaster Market?Rising specialty coffee demand, technological advancements in roasting machines, and sustainable practices are driving market expansion.Q4: Are industrial coffee roasters growing in popularity?Yes, industrial roasters remain crucial for large-scale coffee production, especially in regions with high export demand.Related Reports:Coffee Roaster Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-coffee-roaster-market/108834/ Maximize Market Research is launching a subscription model for data and analysis in the various industries: https://www.mmrstatistics.com/markets About Us :Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. 