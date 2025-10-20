Lipstick Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis to Reach USD 17.22 Billion by 2032

The report includes an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disruptors.

"E-commerce expansion, social media trends, and popularity of matte and cream lipsticks are redefining growth, size, and share of the Global Lipstick Market." ” — Dharti Raut

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Lipstick Market size was valued at USD 11.22 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.22 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2025-2032.Global Lipstick Market Overview 2025: Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, E-Commerce Expansion, and Competitive Insights from L’Oréal, Estée Lauder & RevlonGlobal Lipstick Market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by rising demand from young, trend-conscious consumers, increasing purchasing power, and premium, multifunctional lipstick adoption. Rapid e-commerce expansion and social media influence are driving online lipstick sales, while popular products like matte, cream, and long-lasting lipsticks are shaping global lipstick market trends, size, share, and growth opportunities. Leading players such as L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Revlon are redefining the competitive landscape.𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬—𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰 : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27872/ Global Lipstick Market Drivers: Rising Demand, Matte & Cream Popularity, and E-Commerce Growth Fuel $17.22 Billion Boom by 2032Global Lipstick Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising demand from young and working women, increasing purchasing power, and digital marketing influence. The growing popularity of matte and cream lipsticks, coupled with expanding cosmetic product adoption in Asia-Pacific and other developing countries, is creating lucrative market opportunities and shaping global lipstick market trends worldwide.Global Lipstick Market Challenges: Toxic Substances and Aging Population Impact Growth Amid Rising Demand for Organic & Cruelty-Free OptionsGlobal Lipstick Market faces key challenges from the presence of toxic substances in lipsticks, prompting rising demand for safe, organic, and cruelty-free lipstick formulations. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population, with lower appearance-consciousness, may slow product adoption, impacting overall lipstick market growth and shaping competitive strategies in major regions globally.Global Lipstick Market Opportunities: Premium, Organic & Vegan Segments and E-Commerce Growth Driving $17.22 Billion ExpansionGlobal Lipstick Market offers significant opportunities through premium, organic, and vegan lipstick segments, while e-commerce growth and rising online lipstick sales enhance product accessibility. Innovation in long-lasting, multifunctional, and customizable lipsticks allows brands to capture diverse consumer preferences, driving market expansion and shaping future lipstick industry trends across key regions worldwide.Global Lipstick Market Segmentation, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, and Growth: Matte Lipsticks, 18–30 Age Group, and Online Channels Driving Industry ExpansionGlobal Lipstick Market is segmented by product type, age group, and distribution channel, with matte lipsticks leading in popularity due to their long-lasting wear and wide color range. The 18–30 age group drives significant Global Lipstick Market demand, fueled by social media influence, beauty trends, and changing lifestyles. Online stores and e-commerce channels dominate distribution, offering convenience, multiple brand options, and attractive discounts, positioning this segment as a key growth driver and shaping global lipstick market trends, size, share, and forecast worldwide.Global Lipstick Market Trends: Long-Wearing, Hydrating, and Multifunctional Lipsticks Driving $17.22 Billion Industry GrowthConsumers increasingly prefer long-wearing lipsticks that resist smudging and fading, a trend amplified by mask-wearing. Products like Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick are redefining global lipstick market trends with extended wear formulas, driving demand for durable, high-performance lip colors.Moisturizing lipsticks infused with SPF, antioxidants, and anti-aging properties are gaining traction, merging beauty and skincare. Brands offering multifunctional lip care solutions, like Revlon Kiss Balm and Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, are capturing consumer interest and boosting lipstick market growth worldwide.Products like tinted balms, plumping glosses, and refillable high-intensity lipsticks provide lightweight, long-lasting color and added benefits. This trend reflects evolving consumer preferences in the global lipstick market, emphasizing innovation, versatility, and sustainability, and shaping future lipstick industry trends.Global Lipstick Market Developments 2025: L’Oréal Acquisition, Estée Lauder Digital Expansion, and Revlon Nostalgic Shades Boost Industry GrowthIn October 2025, L'Oréal is nearing a $4 billion acquisition of Kering's beauty division, including the high-end fragrance brand Creed and rights to create beauty products for Kering's fashion labels like Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and McQueen, strengthening its position in the global lipstick and cosmetics market.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27872/ As of August 2025, Estée Lauder is enhancing its digital presence in the global lipstick market by expanding on platforms like Amazon and TikTok, aiming to boost brand visibility, consumer engagement, and online lipstick sales, particularly in key regions such as the U.S. and China.In September 2025, Revlon witnessed a resurgence in interest for its classic '90s shade, Rum Raisin, following a social media post by Kim Kardashian, highlighting the enduring appeal of nostalgic beauty products and boosting its influence in the global lipstick market trends and growth.Global Lipstick Market Regional Insights 2025: APAC Dominance, North America Luxury Trends, E-Commerce Growth, and Future Market ExpansionGlobal Lipstick Market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, driven by rising disposable income, urbanization, and a trend-conscious young population. Rapid e-commerce growth, social media influence, and increasing demand for premium, long-lasting, and multifunctional lipsticks are fueling global lipstick market expansion and shaping future lipstick industry trends and growth opportunities worldwide.North America Lipstick Market thrives on premium and luxury product demand, strong brand presence, and rising e-commerce adoption. Consumers increasingly prefer long-lasting, hydrating, and multifunctional lipsticks, while growing interest in organic, vegan, and cruelty-free formulations drives innovation, influencing global lipstick market trends, size, and growth across key regions.Lipstick Market, Key Players:L’orealEstee LauderRelvonLvmhShiseidoChanelRohtoBeiersdorfDhcJohnson & JohnsonAvonJahwaJalaFAQs:What is the projected size of the Global Lipstick Market by 2032?Ans: Global Lipstick Market size is projected to reach USD 17.22 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2025–2032, driven by rising consumer demand, premium product adoption, and e-commerce growth.Which regions dominate the Global Lipstick Market?Ans: Asia-Pacific (APAC) Lipstick Market dominates globally due to rising disposable income, urbanization, and a young, trend-conscious population, while North America Lipstick Market leads in premium and luxury product demand, shaping global market size, share, and trends.What are the key trends shaping the Global Lipstick Market?Ans: Global Lipstick Market trends are driven by long-wearing, hydrating, multifunctional, and organic lipsticks, along with expanding e-commerce channels, digital marketing, and social media influence, fueling market growth, innovation, and expansion worldwide.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰 : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27872/ Analyst Perspective:Industry observers note that the Global Lipstick Market is gaining momentum as consumer demand for premium, multifunctional, and digitally promoted lipsticks continues to rise. Key players such as L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Revlon are actively expanding through strategic acquisitions, e-commerce growth, and innovative product launches. Analysts highlight strong Global Lipstick Market potential, with increased investment in organic, long-lasting, and trend-driven lipsticks shaping competitive dynamics and future market growth opportunities worldwide.Related Reports:Lip Balm Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-lip-balm-market/22777/ Lip Care Products Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-lip-care-products-market/22720/ Maximize Market Research is launching a subscription model for data and analysis in theLipstick Market:About Us :Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.Contact Us :MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.2nd Floor, Navale IT park Phase 3,Pune Banglore Highway, NarhePune, Maharashtra 411041, India.+91 9607365656

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.