Hazmat Packaging Market Expected to Hit $17.2 Billion Globally by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report released by Allied Market Research, the global hazmat packaging market was valued at $10.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $17.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The study provides an in-depth assessment of key growth drivers, emerging opportunities, top investment pockets, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. This comprehensive analysis serves as a valuable resource for industry leaders, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders aiming to strengthen their market position and formulate effective growth strategies.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8499 Market DynamicsDriversIncreasing awareness regarding the safe transportation of hazardous materials.Rising demand for protective packaging solutions from the healthcare sector.Expansion of the oil and gas industry, which drives the need for robust hazmat packaging.RestraintsEmission of hazardous particles during manufacturing processes may hinder growth.OpportunitiesImplementation of strict government regulations promoting safety packaging is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.COVID-19 ImpactThe COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, severely affecting the packaging industry in the early stages. Shortage of skilled professionals and halted production processes further aggravated the impact on the hazmat packaging market. However, as industries resumed operations and demand for safe packaging rebounded, the market began to recover steadily.Segment OverviewThe global hazmat packaging market is segmented based on product type, material type, end-user industry, and region. The report offers detailed insights into each category with graphical and tabular analysis, helping businesses identify the most promising and revenue-generating segments.By Product TypeThe drums segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, capturing around one-fourth of the total revenue. It is also forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.83% during the period 2022–2031. The growing adoption of drums for storing and transporting hazardous and non-hazardous materials continues to fuel market demand.Buy This Report (212 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts & Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b01a2b6245a124f72203b6a820deaeeb By Material TypeIn 2021, the plastics segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2031. The segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period. The growing emphasis on recycling and eco-friendly materials is anticipated to support the continued use of plastic-based hazmat packaging solutions.By End-User IndustryThe chemical industry segment emerged as the largest end-user in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of global revenue. It is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, driven by the need to safely store and transport a wide range of hazardous chemicals. Other key end-user industries covered include pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and others.Regional InsightsThe Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2021, holding nearly half of the global hazmat packaging revenue. The region is also forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031, primarily due to rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing capacity, and stringent safety regulations across countries like China, India, and Japan. Other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8499 Key Market PlayersProminent players operating in the global hazmat packaging market include:Balmer Lawrie & Co. LtdFibrestar Drums LimitedGreat Western Containers Inc.Greif Inc.Mauser GroupMeyer Steel Drum, Inc.Peninsula Drums CcSchutz Container Systems, Inc.Sicagen India Ltd.Thielmann US LLCThese players are adopting various strategic initiatives such as acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations to enhance their market share and global presence.Key TakeawaysDrums and plastic packaging dominate the product and material segments, respectively.Chemical industry applications remain the leading revenue generator.Asia-Pacific continues to lead the global market with the fastest projected growth.Government emphasis on safe and compliant packaging standards is creating new growth avenues for market participants. 