Food Safety Testing Market Current Trends, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape By 2033

Consumers are demanding safer and higher-quality food products, leading to greater adoption of testing methods by food manufacturers and suppliers.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The food safety testing market was valued at $22.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $44.1 billion by 2033, growing with a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2033.The prime determinants of growth for the food safety testing market include stringent regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, increasing consumer awareness, and the globalization of the food supply chain. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and USDA enforce strict food safety standards, necessitating regular and thorough testing to prevent contamination and ensure public health. Technological innovations, such as PCR and next-generation sequencing, offer faster and more accurate detection methods, driving market expansion. Moreover, rising consumer awareness about foodborne illnesses and the demand for transparency in food production also fuel market growth. Consumers are increasingly aware about food safety, prompting food producers to adopt advanced testing practices to meet these expectations. In addition, the globalization of the food supply chain has increased the complexity of ensuring food safety, further strengthening the need for comprehensive testing solutions.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A04671 The global food safety testing market is experiencing growth primarily owing to increasing consumer awareness about food safety, stringent government regulations on food quality, and rising incidences of foodborne illnesses. Consumers are demanding safer and higher-quality food products, leading to greater adoption of testing methods by food manufacturers and suppliers. Additionally, advancements in technology for rapid and accurate testing are further driving market growth, as they enable quicker detection of contaminants and pathogens in food products.Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and another fraud includes potentially harmful foods with deliberate mis-description of ingredients or composition.Increase in economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds in the country, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the U.S. food safety testing industry during the forecast period. Various regulations on food safety particularly in the developed economies, growth in instances of food fraud, and rise in economically motivated adulteration (EMA) , owing to high competition among food producers, drive the food safety testing market trend.Procure Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-safety-testing-market/purchase-options North America holds the major market share owing to the high prevalence of sleep disorders, such as insomnia and sleep apnea, and increased awareness about the importance of sleep health. The region benefits from significant healthcare expenditure, a strong presence of key market players, and a growing consumer inclination towards health and wellness products. In addition, the aging population and rising stress levels further drive the demand for food safety testing. The market is expected to continue growing, with ongoing innovations and the expansion of e-commerce platforms enhancing accessibility and convenience for consumersKey PlayersEurofins ScientificAsureQuality LtdBureau Veritas SADNV ASTUV SUD AGBio-Rad LaboratoriesThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.ALS LimitedSGS SAIntertek Group plcFor Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A04671 Recent Development:On August 09, 2023 - ALS Limited strengthened its position as a market leader in food testing services with the acquisition of Proanaliz.On September 20, 2023 – Natrol launched its first-ever sleep aid supplement without melatonin, Soothing Night, made with effective, clinically-tested ingredients designed to reduce occasional stress and anxiety and promote longer, better sleep.On January 27, 2023 - Eurofins Scientific acquired Linlithgow-based Express Micro Science, one of Scotland's leading analytical testing businesses with expertise across water, chemistry, agriculture, and food microbiology.On September 22, 2022 - TÜV SÜD South Asia, a certification, testing, auditing, inspection and training company and the wholly owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, Germany inaugurated its enhanced, ultra-modern seafood, spices and commodity testing lab in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global food safety testing industry. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Australia Food Safety Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/australia-food-safety-testing-market-A103135 South Africa Forensic Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-africa-forensic-testing-market-A325794 South Africa Food Safety Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-africa-food-safety-testing-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.