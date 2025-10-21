Klean Industries and KBR Announce Strategic Alliance Globally Deploy TyreNova Advanced Tyre Pyrolysis Technology

Klean Industries Inc, a global leader in advanced tire recycling technologies, is proud to announce the signing of a Strategic Alliance Agreement with KBR Inc.

With KBR’s global reach, engineering depth and track-record at successfully scaling emerging sustainable technologies globally, we’re now scaling that success worldwide.” — Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc. (“Klean”), a global leader in advanced tire recycling technologies, is proud to announce the signing of a Strategic Alliance Agreement with KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR), a globally recognized leader in delivering science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. This exclusive partnership marks a major milestone in the global deployment of Klean’s proprietary tire pyrolysis technology, now officially branded as TyreNova.Under the agreement, KBR will be the exclusive licensing partner and will lead global sales, marketing, engineering and delivery of tire recycling projects powered by TyreNova technology, while Klean continues to drive innovation, project development, and technical leadership. Together, the companies will offer turnkey solutions for transforming end-of-life tires into valuable products, advancing the circular economy and reducing environmental impact at scale.“This alliance is built on proven performance,” said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries . “A commercial-scale plant has been operating successfully for nearly a decade with this technology at its core. With KBR’s global reach, engineering depth and track-record at successfully scaling emerging sustainable technologies globally, we’re now scaling that success worldwide.”The TyreNova technology is defined by its triadic, interdependent architecture: the Kiln, Quench, and Thermal Afterburner—three core components that work in concert to deliver high-efficiency, low-emission tyre recycling.The name TyreNova is more than a label, it’s a statement of transformation.*** “Tyre” anchors the brand in its core mission: converting end-of-life tires into valuable, low-carbon resources through advanced pyrolysis.*** “Nova” is Latin for new and also evoking the astronomical phenomenon of a sudden, brilliant emergence—symbolizes the fusion of two powerful forces:*** The proven technology developed and refined by Klean Industries*** The global licensing, engineering and delivery strength of KBR, now joining forces with Klean to scale this solution worldwide.Together, TyreNova represents a rebirth: a new phase of deployment, visibility, and impact. It’s the moment where tested innovation meets global execution—where circularity becomes infrastructure.This Alliance reinforces Klean’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global impact—while leveraging KBR’s legacy of engineering excellence to scale sustainable, impactful solutions.About KBRWe deliver science, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and companies worldwide. KBR employs approximately 33,000 people in 33 countries who perform diverse, complex, and mission-critical roles.KBR is proud to work with its customers worldwide to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services, ensuring consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts boasts decades of experience in designing, engineering, and manufacturing top-quality equipment that converts waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services result from our combined expertise in recycling design, resource recovery, waste management, and energy generation projects. Our global project management experience secures schedules and budgets, enabling projects to be completed in less time and at a lower cost.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce premium fuels, recovered carbon, and green hydrogen from various feedstocks. Our expertise and technical skills enable specialization in building projects utilizing advanced thermal conversion technologies, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which transform end-of-life tires, non-recycled plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new clean-tech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between a low-carbon, closed-loop economy and the goal of zero waste being sent to landfills.

