Carbon Numbers’ Caroline Fright Wins Best Green Business at National Awards

LONDON, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caroline Fright , Managing Director and co-founder of energy performance consultancy Carbon Numbers , has been awarded Gold in the Best Green Business category at the 2025 Best Business Women Awards . She also received a silver award for Best Business Woman in Business Services, recognising her leadership, innovation and impact in the sustainability sector.Now in their 11th year, the Best Business Women Awards celebrate exceptional female entrepreneurs from across the UK. At a gala ceremony held on 10 October at the Daventry Court Hotel, Caroline was recognised not only for the environmental results delivered through Carbon Numbers, but also for her advocacy and leadership as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field.Founded in 2012 by Caroline and her husband Neil, Carbon Numbers is a Colchester-based business that helps organisations reduce energy consumption, achieve measurable carbon savings, and build smarter, more sustainable environments. The company has delivered over £45 million in verified energy savings to clients across sectors, from global retailers and universities to healthcare and financial services.The judging panel commended Caroline as a “superb example of practising what you preach”, highlighting her “commendable focus on female engineer developers,” and the business’s transparency and performance through innovation. Judges also noted her leadership in accelerating Net Zero strategies, describing the company as having “market leader potential – it’s just a matter of time.”Speaking after the win, Caroline said, “This was one of the highlights of my career. To be recognised on a national stage among so many inspiring female entrepreneurs is incredibly humbling. Winning the Best Green Business award is a testament to the brilliant team behind Carbon Numbers that I am proud to lead. To be a finalist in both categories demonstrates the recognition the judges had for the pioneering energy-saving and carbon reduction services we provide for our customers.“At Carbon Numbers, we are focused on innovation and attracting new talent to our industry. For us, the development of people is as important as the development of solutions for a net-zero future. As a female business leader in a technical field, I know the challenges that still exist for women in engineering and energy. But I also see the opportunities.“We’re creating space for people to succeed. Awards like these help shine a light on what’s possible, and I hope it raises awareness on the diverse nature of energy management and inspires more women to take up space in industries where they’ve been underrepresented.”Debbie Gilbert, founder of the Best Business Women Awards, said: “Each of our winners are exceptional women who demonstrate innovation, vision and a deep commitment to excellence. Caroline’s passion for sustainability, her impact on carbon reduction, and her leadership in bringing more women into engineering make her a worthy winner and a role model in her field.”About Carbon NumbersCarbon Numbers is a UK-based energy performance consultancy supporting clients to reduce energy costs, cut carbon emissions, and improve building performance through advanced Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), lighting, HVAC, and cloud-based optimisation solutions. Founded in 2012, the company is female-led and values-driven, certified to ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 50001 and Cyber Essentials standards. It has been recognised by industry bodies including the BCIA, IWFM and Ambitious Essex for innovation and impact in the built environment.Website: www.carbonnumbers.co.uk About the Best Business Women AwardsThe Best Business Women Awards were established by entrepreneur Debbie Gilbert to recognise the achievements of female business leaders across a range of industries in the UK. The awards celebrate women who combine innovation, resilience and commercial success with a commitment to making a difference in their sector or community.Website: www.bestbusinesswomenawards.com

